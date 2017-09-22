The only depth chart in which Tom Brady is No. 2 -- for now, at least

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- Bill Belichick might not be planning to read Tom Brady’s new book, but many others already are.

Just four days after the release of “The TB12 Method: How To Achieve A Lifetime of Sustained Peak Performance,” Brady is already No. 2 on Amazon’s best-selling new and future release rankings list.

That was fast.

Brady has spoken passionately about his work, saying Monday on sports radio WEEI's "Kirk And Callahan" program: "It's great information, it really is. I wish I had the information when I was 15 years old. This has been something that has been so important in my life that I've learned, and I always feel like I always want to be able to spread the message. It's very comprehensive, and I hope people really enjoy it. I think they really will."

While Brady is getting set to compete against J.J. Watt, Jadeveon Clowney, Whitney Mercilus and the Houston Texans on Sunday, let’s take a closer look at who he is competing against in the literary world this week:

1. Hillary Clinton: Currently No. 1 on the depth chart with the book released Sept. 12 titled “What Happened,” which is previewed this way: "For the first time, Hillary Rodham Clinton reveals what she was thinking and feeling during one of the most controversial and unpredictable presidential elections in history.”

2. Brady. Speaking on WEEI this week, Brady said, "The information is there. I think we've all learned. I think all teams are paying much more attention than the way they used to. For me, sharing that information in one really comprehensive book is something I've always wanted to do."

3. Bill O’Reilly: The third-stringer released his book “Killing England” on the same day as Brady. This is the latest installment in O’Reilly and Martin Dugard’s “Killing” series, which “transports readers to the most important era in our nation’s history, the Revolutionary War.”

4. Mary C. Neal, M.D.: Writing “7 Lessons From Heaven: How Dying Taught Me to Live a Joy-Filled Life," Neal “shares untold stories about her encounters with Jesus and powerful insights about how the reality of heaven can make each day magnificent.”

5. Ray Dalio: The book “Principles” was released on the same day as Brady’s, with Dalio, touted as one of the world’s most successful investors and entrepreneurs, sharing “principles that he’s developed, refined, and used over the past 40 years to create unique results in both life and business.”