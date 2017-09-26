Matt Patricia on Malcolm Butler: 'I thought he played really well'

Ryan Clark explains why the Patriots' defense, as it's currently playing, will prevent New England from repeating as Super Bowl champions. (0:43)

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- Back in the starting lineup after dropping to a No. 3 role for one week, New England Patriots cornerback Malcolm Butler earned positive reviews from defensive coordinator Matt Patricia for his work in Sunday's win over the Houston Texans.

"I thought Malcolm played really well," Patricia said Tuesday in his weekly conference call. "We certainly didn't play great at all as a defense, I'm not saying that, but I think the guy really tried to go out and play extremely hard. This is a very competitive guy. Malcolm steps up to the challenges that you place in front of him."

This challenge was unlike anything Butler had experienced since he became a full-time starter at the beginning of the 2015 season. Last week, he told reporters he needed to play better and there were no excuses.

Then he went out and did it, as Texans receiver DeAndre Hopkins had two catches while Butler was in coverage, totaling just 10 yards. On both plays, Butler tackled him with authority, allowing no yardage after the catch.

Butler's return to the starting lineup came as fellow cornerback Eric Rowe, who had elevated to his starting spot last week, was inactive due to a groin injury.

"I think I let loose a little bit," Butler had told reporters afterwards. "I've got to do that every game. ... I think I'm building. There's a lot of football to be played, so whatever you see, judge me."

Patricia had said last week that the focus has been on consistency and improvement for all players.

"He goes out and competes, he works hard, he tries to do it the right way and he really tries to get better every week," Patricia said of Butler. "Look, we had a productive week last week for him and working through. But it’s a new week and we’re going to try to get the same consistency every single week and that’s what we’re trying to do. That’s really what we’re trying to go after.

"I really thought in the game, I thought he really tried to do what we asked him to do and do it the right way. Week in, week out it’s different for us so sometimes that’s hard. It’s not always easy to change maybe a technique or change a coverage or change a responsibility or an alignment. It’s going to be different so sometimes that stuff comes together a little bit better than others. But I thought he really tried to do it the way we wanted to and it’ll be a different deal this week so we’ve got to make sure we get that going."