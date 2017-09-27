After Deshaun Watson's success, Patriots face another mobile QB in Cam Newton

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- After a Sunday in which Houston Texans rookie quarterback Deshaun Watson looked too comfortable at times against the New England Patriots' defense in totaling 301 passing yards, it was notable how Bill Belichick analyzed the play of his team’s defensive backs.

“We had some scramble yardage, loose plays, things like that. But the normal passing game, we were pretty competitive on,” Belichick said, before adding his standard disclaimer that nothing is perfect and everything needs work.

That Belichick categorized it that way was telling, especially with the team preparing to host quarterback Cam Newton and the Carolina Panthers this Sunday (Fox, 1 p.m. ET). When he’s on his game, Newton can be a master at scramble yardage and loose plays.

Deshaun Watson showed the Patriots that they have work to do in trying to contain athletic quarterbacks. Jim Rogash/Getty Images

Newton didn’t show much elusiveness in the Panthers’ 34-13 home loss to the New Orleans Saints on Sunday -- he rushed for one first down and had a 3-yard touchdown jaunt, but not much else. Still, based on the way the Patriots' defense struggled against Watson, the possibility that Newton turns it on isn’t far-fetched.

Taking Belichick’s cue, I split up Watson’s passing stats from Sunday’s game into those two categories: Scramble/loose plays versus the normal passing game. In the first category, I included some plays that might be best described as a moving pocket.

Scramble/loose plays: 13

Normal: 24

Watson was 7-of-11 for 117 yards on scramble/loose plays in which the pocket was sometimes re-established as he rolled out. That included one interception on the game-ending Hail Mary, as well as two sacks.

In the normal passing game, Watson still made plays, but the results were indeed much more uneven. A good contrast was his 29-yard touchdown pass to receiver Bruce Ellington late in the first quarter, but then an under-thrown delivery that was intercepted by cornerback Stephon Gilmore.

So it’s no surprise that scramble/loose plays will continue to be a hot-button topic surrounding the Patriots’ defense, which ranks last in the NFL in terms of total yards allowed.

“We obviously had some struggles there and we need to do a better job. The unfortunate part about it for us is Cam Newton is up next,” defensive coordinator Matt Patricia said. “The guy is just so dangerous -- his ability to get out of the pocket, to escape tackles. A huge challenge for us.”

Better rush-lane integrity could help the Patriots find more success. Too often, linemen were displaced, creating seams for the athletic Watson to exploit.

“In general, we just have to do a better job overall with all of the assignments,” Patricia said. “Coach [Bill] O’Brien does a great job mixing the run game with the passing game, and the threat of a running quarterback with the passing situations. It really puts some of the defensive linemen in a bind. They’ve really got to try to decipher some of those situations that came up by down and distance; it wasn’t so easy to declare. ...

“So we’re going to have a stretch here with a couple of these guys that are real dangerous when they can get away from [pressure], get out of the pocket, and I think that’s what we’ve got to understand.”