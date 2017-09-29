After quiet opener, Rob Gronkowski has decisively answered questions

The NFL Live crew unanimously sides with the Patriots to win because of the Panthers' struggling offense. (0:50)

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- The storylines often change quickly in the NFL. Consider the case of New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski as one recent example.

When Gronkowski was limited to two catches for 33 yards in the season-opener against the Kansas City Chiefs -- which was due in part to solid defense from safety Eric Berry and a couple of defensive holding/illegal contact penalties that could have been called -- it sparked questions.

Does Gronkowski look slow? Is he still affected by his back injury?

Rob Gronkowski has 14 catches for 205 yards and two touchdowns over the past two games. Derick E. Hingle/USA TODAY Sports

Two weeks later, few are still asking those questions after Gronkowski totaled 14 catches for 205 yards and two touchdowns against the Saints and Texans. Gronkowski's most recent performance, which had him playing 64 of 65 offensive snaps despite tweaking his groin the week before, had some commenting that he officially looked back to his pre-injury form.

Gronkowski's thoughts on that came, as usual, with a laugh.

"A couple people told me that and I was like 'Really?' I felt like I couldn't even breathe out there, it was so hot," Gronkowski said, smiling, of playing in unseasonably humid conditions on Sunday. "Sometimes you're thinking some things and they're thinking other things. That's just how crazy the game could be."

But turning serious, Gronkowski appreciated the topic.

"It builds up my confidence too," he said. "Getting that question, it's a good thing."

As for how it relates to Sunday's home game against the Carolina Panthers, Gronkowski could at times be defended by linebacker Luke Kuechly. The Patriots have referred to Kuechly as the best pass-game linebacker in the NFL, meaning it would be a matchup of strength against strength.

Kuechly believes Gronkowski looks as good as ever.

"He's still big, he's still strong, he still goes up and catches the ball. He's open even when he's not open. It obviously helps to have the quarterback to put it exactly where it needs to be," he said. "He caught a fade last week and I didn't think he was open and he reached out and snagged the ball. He has big strong hands. He can block. He can run routes. He's big, physical and he's an elite tight end in this league. I think he deserves to be called that."