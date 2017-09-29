On national coffee day, discussion perks up in Patriots' locker room

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – New England Patriots wide receiver Chris Hogan smiled wide when the topic was brought to his attention.

Have you heard it’s National Coffee Day?

He knew.

“I love coffee,” Hogan responded.

Turns out he isn’t the only one who does in the Patriots locker room. From the “fun day, Friday” department, players were asked about their go-to coffee.

Chris Hogan is one of the Patriots who didn't need a reminder that Friday was National Coffee Day. Fred Kfoury III/Icon Sportswire

Hogan: “I’m a Dunkin' [Donuts] guy. Cold brew, with a turbo shot. ... But that’s only once a week now.”

Punter Ryan Allen: “Stumptown. You can get it at the Thinking Cup in Boston. Solid. That’s a great roast.”

Tight end Rob Gronkowski: “Dunkin’. Medium iced coffee, caramel swirl, with almond milk. Tasty!”

Center David Andrews: “Black. I’m loyal to Folgers.”

Defensive lineman Lawrence Guy: “Any good dark roast. Black. My go-to now is Dunkin’ Donuts.”

Guard Joe Thuney: “I love coffee. Black. Gas station. Starbucks. Dunkin’. Doesn’t matter.”

Long snapper Joe Cardona: “Any black coffee. And lots of it.”

Kicker Stephen Gostkowski: “I go to the same Dunkin’ Donuts every day. Medium iced, cold brew, coconut. Black.”

Guard/center Ted Karras: “Black. Whatever is in the pot.”

Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo: “Black. Whatever is closest, which is usually Dunkin’ or Starbucks.”

Tight end Jacob Hollister: “It’s pretty plain and simple, just black. Sometimes, maybe a little cream. Peet’s is probably my favorite.”