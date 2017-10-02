Bill Belichick, Patriots' defensive coaches need to get their mojo back

In response to two key illegal hands-to-the-face penalties, Patriots CB Stephon Gilmore says he's going to keep playing aggressive. (0:32)

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- Part of what has made Bill Belichick and his New England Patriots coaching staff among the best in the NFL is their knack for putting players in the position to succeed. They have consistently demonstrated an ability to accentuate players’ strengths while masking deficiencies.

Belichick, and particularly his defensive coaches, need to get that mojo back. And fast.

Otherwise, a 2017 season that began with great optimism will turn in a different direction altogether. Sunday’s 33-30 home loss to the Carolina Panthers was especially troubling because of the growing number busted coverages in the secondary.

Through four games, opponents have scored 128 points against the Patriots (one touchdown came on a fumble recovery) and totaled 1,827 yards. That's an average of 32 points per game and 456.8 yards per game. In the Super Bowl era, there have been only two other teams to allow that many in each of the first four games in a season -- the 2005 San Francisco 49ers and 2012 New Orleans Saints.

"In the end, the team we play against, we've got to do a better job defending," Belichick said. "We just need to do a better job in every area, so that's what we'll work on."

Sometimes the opponent wins a contested situation and you tip your cap. Other times, a team just plays bad football and looks so underwhelming it almost leads to the question, “Did they practice this week?” The Patriots’ defensive performance against the Panthers, at first glance, sure seemed to fall into the latter category.

As Belichick often says, it starts with coaching.

What unfolded Sunday didn’t seem overly complicated, as some of the same things that have been hurting the Patriots this season -- such as defending bunch formations and containing a running quarterback -- continued to be problems.

It is sort of Football 101 stuff in the sense that, if opponents see a team is having trouble defending something, they’ll test it to see if the team has figured it out. The Patriots, with defenders highlighting on-field communication as the main problem, haven’t yet come up with the answers.

One example came on Devin Funchess’ 10-yard touchdown pass at the end of the second quarter, which Panthers coach Ron Rivera noted was a situation in which the Patriots “had a little bit of trouble with the bunch formation.” It’s the same type of stuff the Saints were doing in Week 2.

Bill Belichick and his staff have some things to sort out following Sunday's loss to the Panthers. Jim Rogash/Getty Images

Receiver Kelvin Benjamin’s 43-yard reception, which came two plays before Funchess’ touchdown, was another play in which cornerbacks were challenged to work together against a stack, and Stephon Gilmore and Eric Rowe both went to the inside part of the field, leaving vast space for Benjamin on the outside.

That might explain why defensive coordinator Matt Patricia yanked Gilmore for the start of the second half, replacing him in the base defense. But Gilmore returned one play later when his replacement, Rowe, left with a groin injury.

Through four games, the Patriots have given up 18 pass plays of 20 yards or more, as the big play has been a major problem. That puts them on pace for 72 this season after giving up just 44 of those plays last year.

After the game, perhaps with this in mind, Rivera was asked if he viewed the Patriots’ secondary as a weakness. While he spoke diplomatically, his answer was also telling.

“I wouldn’t say it’s a weakness. It’s one of those things where eventually they are going to get it together,” he said. “Coach Belichick is a solid defensive mind. He’s the best in the league, and he’ll get it figured out.”

The clock is ticking. The Patriots need answers quickly, and it starts with Belichick and his staff.