Tom Brady on Patriots' 2-2 start: 'We're all disappointed'

After Sunday's loss to the Panthers, Tom Brady says the Patriots need to "do a better job staying on the field on third downs." (0:23)

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- Assessing where the New England Patriots stand at the quarter mark of the NFL season, with a record of 2-2, quarterback Tom Brady said Monday morning, “I think we’re all disappointed.”

“Losing doesn’t sit well with any of us,” Brady said during his weekly appearance on sports radio WEEI’s “Kirk and Callahan Show.”

“Hopefully we can figure out how to play more consistently over the course of an entire game. Offensively, we have to be able to score more points than the other team; no matter what they score, we have to score more. If we score three points, the defense has to hold them to nothing. That’s what being a good team is all about.”

After Sunday’s 33-30 loss to the Carolina Panthers, the Patriots are now 1-2 at home this season, which marks the first time they have lost multiple home games before Week 5 since the 2000 season, which was Bill Belichick’s first year as head coach.

Tom Brady said Monday of the Patriots' 2-2 start: "We have to play better in order to achieve a record that's better than average." AP Photo/Charles Krupa

The Patriots have allowed 128 points, which is just one shy of the most allowed through four games by a defending Super Bowl champion (the 1987 Giants; Belichick was defensive coordinator).

Furthermore, according to Elias, the Bills (3-1) are the first team besides the Patriots to have sole possession of first place in the AFC East in Week 4 or later since the Jets were alone atop the division through Week 6 in 2010.

“We’re four games in. Nobody knows what kind of team we’re going to be. It’s still early, but I do know we can play better than the way we’ve been playing,” Brady said on WEEI.

“To be 2-2, which is obviously very average in terms of the record, we have to play better in order to achieve a record that’s better than average. We have to all figure out the things we need to do better, the plays we need to make, and go out and execute like the coaches are teaching us to do it.”

A few other soundbites from Brady's WEEI interview:

On offensive pass interference penalties: “They called it pretty tight on us yesterday. I watched the film a bunch of times and they got the calls. We didn’t get them. I don’t know what to say. I think [Rob Gronkowski] is doing what he’s got to do to get open, there was such minimal contact. It is what it is. We didn’t get it. We overcame that one. The one to Danny [Amendola] we didn’t overcome, he was trying to get across the guy’s face and the guy kind of contacts him and Danny is trying to shed him and run his route. I don’t know [if] they can do more than that. Some weeks you get those calls, some weeks you don’t. We just didn’t get them yesterday. Still, we’re not making any excuses. We didn’t get the job done offensively, defensively, special teams. We just have to collectively do a better job to win these games.”

More on penalties: “From previous, that crew has called much more penalties on us than the other team. We have to figure out how to play and tighten it up. If we don’t get the calls, we don’t get them. We still have to go out and play better than we played. It’s just about us doing our job better, all of us. We can. It’s not like that was the best game we can possibly play and we lost. I think we all know we can play better. If we play better, we’ll win. But it’s got to be done, just not talked about. That just brings more urgency to everything we’re doing -- in the meetings, in the practice, in games, we can’t let up for one second. We have to keep pushing each other to be at our best, and hopefully over the course of the next three months we can rise to a much higher level than we are at right now.”

On a Thursday game next at Tampa: “I don’t know. I don’t mind it personally. If you win the game on Thursday, it actually can be a real positive because you get kind of the extended break. But you have to win the game. There is a lot of preparation that goes into it physically and mentally over the next Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday. We’re already hitting it pretty hard. It’s really a matter of how you play. If you win, I think it’s a real positive. So hopefully we can go down to Tampa and beat a good football team.”