Lawrence Guy's football career began because he didn't want to ride the bus

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- When the New England Patriots signed free-agent defensive lineman Lawrence Guy to a four-year contract with a $4 million signing bonus in March, the reaction among the majority of fans might have best been summed this way: “Who?”

Everyone knows now.

The 6-foot-4, 305-pound Guy has found himself in a starting role, doing a lot of the often-unnoticed dirty work alongside 2015 first-round draft choice Malcom Brown. His play, coupled with veteran Alan Branch's dip, has been one of the unexpected personnel changes during the Patriots’ 3-2 start.

Guy has played 195 of a possible 339 defensive snaps (57.5 percent), totaling 15 tackles and two quarterback hits. His primary value comes on early downs as a two-gapping presence that helps control the line of scrimmage.

Guy, who is from Las Vegas, entered the NFL as a seventh-round draft choice of the Packers in 2011 and was with Green Bay, Indianapolis, San Diego and Baltimore prior to New England. As the 27-year-old discussed his time in the NFL, one theme resonated: how appreciative he is of veterans who showed him the way.

Now he’s that type of presence for others.

Guy shares his “football journey” as part of ESPN.com’s weekly feature:

When he first started playing football: “Freshman year of high school. My brother [Dell] looked at me and said, ‘If you want a ride home, you have to play football.’ I didn’t want to take the bus, so I figured I’d play a sport.”

Favorite teams and players growing up: “I was a big Deion Sanders fan, because my dad is a Cowboys fan.”

Role models in his life: “My family is a big part of it. A couple of teachers [Amy Harris, Mel Washington] in high school helped me out and kept me on track. Then once I got into the league, my wife [Andrea] helped me out a lot. And a lot of veterans who took me under their wing; Cory Redding, he and I still text. Dwight Freeney, Ryan Pickett, B.J. Raji. Terrell Suggs. Haloti Ngata. They all helped me become more of a pro. ... Learning from multiple players going through the beginning of my career, those players helped me build what I am today.”

Top football memories at Las Vegas Western High School (238 tackles, 30.5 sacks): “We weren’t that great, we lost a lot. It was just a lot of fun. It’s a kid’s game and it was truly a kid’s game back then. Wearing your jersey to school, eating whatever you wanted; you could eat some Hot Cheetos before the game and it didn’t matter.”

Enrolling at Arizona State and top football memories: “They have a very good academic staff there and really good coaches, so that’s what drew me there. It’s hard work. Beating U of A, our rivals, was great. It was a solid group of guys we had there. It was a good atmosphere.”

Drafted by the Packers in the seventh round in 2011: “My reaction was like, ‘I’m going to the cold.’ I had never really been in that environment at any given time, from Vegas to Arizona. I just tried to learn as much as I could from the veterans. As a rookie coming into the lockout, we came right into hard stuff. I got IR'd [placed on injured reserve] that year, so it was a learning experience.”

Signed off the Packers’ practice squad to the Colts’ roster in 2012: “I met Cory Redding there and he took me under his wing: what he saw, how he would read offenses. Throughout all my stops, I learned the business side of the league. Many people don’t see it until the end of their career but I saw it at the beginning.”

Waived by the Colts in 2013 and claimed by the Chargers: “It was a young team but Dwight Freeney was there. Jarret Johnson, too. Jarret was someone I really picked up a lot from. Every place you go, you learn different things about how different people study the game. When you get to go to other teams, it’s not that those organizations are bad, and it’s not that those organizations are that much different. It’s that each player learns a different way and you take certain things you didn’t have and say, ‘I can learn that from that.’"

Waived by the Chargers in 2014 and claimed by the Ravens: “We had a whole bunch of good defensive players there. The coaching staff there was good; they’re pulling out film of different players and you pick up what you can and keep trying to improve. That’s the whole aspect of this game: to improve every year.”

Signing with the Patriots as a free agent: “It was one of those feelings that I would have a chance to get better as a player, to improve my craft. It wasn’t like ‘it set me up for life.’ It was more about how I could improve my skills to help out the team throughout the season. It’s a good feeling. There are a lot of good players, future Hall of Famers. It’s great to be in this atmosphere. To have an opportunity to play here is amazing. Not a lot of people get that opportunity so when you get it, you take it and try to run with it.”

What he loves about football: “Being a D-lineman, you can take all your frustrations out on the person across from you. That’s what it is being a dDlineman, imposing your will on somebody. I love how passionate people are in this game.”

Summing up his football journey: “It was worth going through those stops but I don’t wish that on anybody. I experienced it and it helped me grow to who I am today, so I wouldn’t change it for the world. It’s a business and nothing can pretty much break me; it made me stronger as a person and showed me hard work pays off.”