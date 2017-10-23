Patriots' D is back, along with Super Bowl hopes

Atlanta goes for it on fourth-and goal from the 1-yard line, but Taylor Gabriel gets taken down in the backfield by Kyle Van Noy. (0:21)

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- New England Patriots fans might not believe it, especially given how difficult it was to see through the fog Sunday night, but the Patriots defense dominated the Atlanta Falcons.

Yes, it happened.

The Patriots played what was easily their best defensive game of the season, which was unexpected considering they entered without two of their top three cornerbacks, Stephon Gilmore and Eric Rowe. Career special-teams standout Johnson Bademosi stepped in, and to the surprise of many, the Patriots stomped all over Matt Ryan, Julio Jones and the Falcons, 23-7, in a lopsided Super Bowl LI rematch.

"It was great win for our team," Patriots quarterback Tom Brady said on the NBC broadcast. "Everyone put it together, our defense played so well.

"We knew we had to play well in all three phases, and we did. That’s why we won tonight."

That sets up a now highly anticipated clash next Sunday when the surging Los Angeles Chargers -- winners of three straight after handing the Denver Broncos their first shutout loss since 1992 on Sunday -- visit the 5-2 Patriots.

Here’s the biggest takeaway for the Patriots: With a defensive performance like they turned in Sunday night, their championship hopes are decisively back in play.

In fairness, it wasn’t like they were extinguished, because they have Brady and coach Bill Belichick -- two of the best ever in their respective positions -- but it was hard to imagine them repeating as Super Bowl winners until the defense found a way to play with more consistency and stopped giving up the big play.

"We just started to communicating better," Patriots cornerback Malcolm Butler said. "It started the first day of practice this week, so we had good preparation. We knew [the Falcons] were going to come in here fired up after two straight losses, so we just had to match their intensity."

The Patriots defense entered Sunday night as the only team in NFL history to allow a 300-yard passer in six straight games, but that streak was snapped with authority against the Falcons, who were 0-for-5 on third down in the first half and 1-of-2 on fourth down. The excellence extended to special teams, which had a big blocked field goal from Cassius Marsh in the first quarter to keep it a scoreless game.

The Falcons, seemingly still adjusting under first-year offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian, helped the cause with some curious playcalling and the inability to get the ball to their playmakers. But take nothing away from the short-handed Patriots D, which played with hard-to-miss emotion and passion on an electric night in which Gillette Stadium was buzzing from the pregame right until the final Brady kneel-down.

In some ways, it brought back memories of a 28-3, divisional-round playoff win over the Pittsburgh Steelers on Jan. 5, 1997, a game that was played in the fog at Foxboro Stadium. It was hard to see what was happening on the field that day, just as it was at times on Sunday night.

But this is what Patriots fans needed to see to know that championship hopes are still alive -- and perhaps what players themselves needed to see, as well.

The Patriots’ defense is back with authority.