Patriots-Chargers game includes two of NFL's all-time QB-TE combos

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- Veteran tight end Antonio Gates no longer requires consistent double-team coverage like Bill Belichick and defensive coaches used to draw up, but Sunday's New England Patriots-Los Angeles Chargers matchup at Gillette Stadium still provides a springboard to highlight two of the greatest quarterback/tight end combinations in NFL history.

Before there was Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski, there was Philip Rivers and Gates.

Page 1 of the quarterback/tight end record books proves it: Gronkowski and Brady have connected on 71 touchdown passes, second among all quarterback and tight end combinations in NFL history, while Rivers and Gates hold the top spot, with 85.

Of course, Rivers and Gates have played together since Rivers became a full-time starter in 2006, which gives them a four-season head start on the Patriots' tandem.

So for those who appreciate quarterback/tight end greatness, Gillette Stadium is the place to be Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

"There's a lot of them, but you certainly have to put those two guys up there," Patriots coach Bill Belichick said when asked where he'd rate the Rivers/Gates duo among the NFL's all-time quarterback/tight end list. "They've had a ton of production together and in different systems, different offenses, so you can see them making different throws, running different routes. Gates is a hard guy to defend, and it's not by the book. He's got a very unique way of doing it, but very, very effective. He's still a dangerous player."

Time has caught up to the 35-year-old Gates a bit, as he has just 13 catches for 119 yards and one touchdown this season. Impressive 2016 second-round draft pick Hunter Henry (21 catches, 301 yards, 2 TDs) is the Chargers' new go-to tight end.

But in remarks that sounded similar to when Belichick lauded 39-year-old Peyton Manning prior to the AFC Championship in the playoffs two seasons ago -- when he said he will "never, ever, ever underestimate" him -- Belichick spoke similarly when asked about Gates on Tuesday.

He talked about Gates' deceptive and patient style of route-running, size (6-foot-4, 255 pounds), athleticism and sure hands. Belichick pointed out that "he's kind of subtle and then explosive coming out of the break to get the ball at the right time, so he's got that ability that probably gives him a connection with any quarterback, especially one like Rivers, who's thrown to him for so long. If you weren't working with him all the time, you might not have quite as much appreciation for what he does to get open."

Added Patriots defensive coordinator Matt Patricia, "[I have] a lot of respect for both of those guys. ... When you play the game with another guy for a long time, you start to see the game through the same of eyes."

Gates has 11,307 receiving yards in his 15-year career, which is third all-time among NFL tight ends. Gronkowski, in his eighth season, has 6,547, which puts him 12th on the list.

In New England, the connection between Gronkowski and Brady, which has had some stops and starts with Gronkowski's injuries, is as lethal as it's ever been. Gronkowski has 29 receptions for 452 yards with four touchdowns in six games this season.

There are many examples to highlight Brady's rapport with Gronkowski, but perhaps none is more telling than the 2015 season opener against the Steelers. Gronkowski had three touchdowns in that game after not playing in the preseason, and Brady was asked afterward how the two quickly picked up where they had left off from the prior season.

"You don't really forget how to play football," Brady said that night, a reference to their history together.

Meanwhile, in an Oct. 1 loss to the Panthers this year, Gronkowski moved past Wes Welker (6,300) to have the most-ever receiving yards from Brady, regardless of position.

So come Sunday, it will be a day to appreciate two of the best quarterback/tight end tandems of all time as they share the same field for the first time since 2014 when the visiting Patriots beat the Chargers 23-14.

Rivers-Gates.

Brady-Gronkowski.

That's 156 touchdowns between them, and it would hardly be a surprise if that number grows Sunday.