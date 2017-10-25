Bill Belichick's respect for Philip Rivers grew after coaching him in Pro Bowl

Bill Belichick had high praise for Chargers QB Philip Rivers on Wednesday morning, calling him a "real football guy, like Tom, like Peyton" because "they're deep, deep into it." Video by Mike Reiss (0:37)

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick isn’t a big fan of coaching in the Pro Bowl, but one of the positive experiences he had was getting to know Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers. His respect for Rivers only grew after that experience.

“Tremendous,” Belichick said Wednesday morning in a news conference filled with superlatives for the Chargers. “He’s a tremendous player, a great competitor, a really smart player.

“I got to know him a little bit out there [at the Pro Bowl after the 2006 season] and he has a real thirst for knowledge; not that there is a lot of scheme at the Pro Bowl, I’m not saying that. It’s one coverage, but the conversations lead beyond that, how to attack different schemes and so forth.

Bill Belichick, here at the 2011 Pro Bowl, first had a chance to work with Philip Rivers at the Pro Bowl following the 2006 season. Kyle Terada/USA TODAY Sports

“He’s a real football guy, like Tom [Brady], like Peyton [Manning], guys like that. They’re deep, deep into it.”

Belichick has always been a fan of Rivers, who entered the NFL as a first-round pick in 2004.

“He has a ton of experience,” Belichick said. “He does a great job of making adjustments at the line of scrimmage, whether it’s changing protections or he sees a certain coverage, he can get into a play that can attack that coverage. He’s had a number of checks like that ... and it ends up being a big play. Being able to disguise our coverages, not telling him what we’re in, that’s really suicide [if you don’t] because he’ll chew that up.”

Belichick added, “I have a lot of respect for him. He’s a big, strong guy, too. A lot of people can be hanging on him, draped all over him, and he’s still strong enough to stand in there and throw the ball, and throw it accurately.”