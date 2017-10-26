Would Patriots' move to Hartford have been similar to Chargers' move to L.A.?

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- Listening to Los Angeles Chargers tight end Antonio Gates on Wednesday sparked thoughts of how things might have been different for the New England Patriots in the late 1990s and early 2000s.

What if the team had followed through on plans to move to Hartford, Connecticut?

The situations aren’t carbon copies, but the San Diego Chargers' move to Los Angeles this year is probably the closest real-life comparison to what the Patriots seemed close to following through on nearly 20 years ago.

Then-Connecticut Gov. John Rowland, left, and team owner Robert Kraft discuss the 1998 stadium deal that aimed to have the Patriots playing in downtown Hartford by 2001. Timothy A. Clary/AFP/Getty Images

Like the Patriots and owner Robert Kraft, the Chargers and owner Dean Spanos had long been struggling to generate momentum with local politicians for a new stadium, so they looked elsewhere.

Foxborough to Hartford is about 100 miles, or a driving distance of one hour, 40 minutes.

San Diego to Los Angeles is about 120 miles, or a two-hour drive.

Each move was close enough so that fans could still attend games, but it was still taking the team away from its home city.

The lives of players and coaches also would be affected.

The Patriots, of course, ended up staying. The Chargers -- who in addition to moving to a new stadium on game days have a new headquarters in Costa Mesa, about 90 miles from San Diego in Orange County -- didn’t.

“It was one of those things where I did have to sell my home in San Diego I had lived in since 2006. It was a bittersweet moment, I must say,” Gates said in a conference call with Patriots reporters ahead of the Chargers' visit Sunday. “It was a sad moment in San Diego, because I had to say bye to some people I had relationships with for over a decade.

“But yet I was excited about a new beginning in Los Angeles, the new market, having more exposure. One of the old sayings is that change is sometimes good. I tried to embrace it. When I got here, I made sure I did everything with an open mind.”

This is where the Patriots’ potential move was different. The Hartford market, while still part of New England, is smaller than Boston. So the team would have been settling for less exposure but with a much sweeter stadium deal that would have benefited Kraft financially.

It might be easy to forget now, but on Nov. 19, 1998, the Patriots seemed as though they were gone. Kraft and Connecticut Gov. John Rowland were present at the state capitol for a major announcement.

“This is an historic day for the Hartford community,” Rowland told reporters that day, according to the Boston Globe. “It’s a turning point that will propel this city and the state into the next century. I’m here to sign a memo of understanding with Robert Kraft. It’s the first step in a process that will conclude on Dec. 31 of this year. If we are successful, as I’m sure we will be over the next 45 days, the New England Patriots will play their first home game in Hartford in the fall of 2001.”

What lured Kraft to Hartford was a deal some experts said might have been the greatest ever for a professional sports team at the time. The state would completely pay for a stadium and infrastructure improvements, with promises to buy any luxury boxes that weren’t sold, while also making up the difference in what the team might have lost in local sponsorship sales by making the move to a smaller market.

From a pure business standpoint, it was a no-brainer for Kraft. Predictably, the news wasn’t received well by many in Massachusetts.

In a Dec. 15, 1998, piece in the Boston Globe, columnist Bob Ryan wrote:

“By nightfall, the local entry in the National Football League will cease to exist as we know it. They will belong to someone else. They will be the (Future) Connecticut Patriots. From this day forward, they belong to Them, not to Us. That's just the way it is.

“For 28 years they officially have been known as the New England Patriots, but they always have remained the (de facto) Boston Patriots. There never really has been any ambiguity about that. They will continue to be known as the New England Patriots, but once they cross that state line they will be the (de facto) Hartford Patriots, and God bless 'em. Bob Kraft will have made his choice, and his choice will be Hartford.

“Boston is Boston. Hartford is Hartford. What's ours is ours. What's theirs is theirs. We have very little in common.”

But problems with a steam plant that was located on what was to be the site of the new stadium in Hartford opened the door for Massachusetts to get back in the game. Some believe Kraft, who was born in Massachusetts, was never leaving anyway.

A January story from The MMQB detailed the ins and outs of how it all unfolded, with Massachusetts ultimately agreeing to about $70 million in infrastructure improvements, and Kraft himself privately financing the new stadium and doing so without personal seat licenses.

Some in Connecticut felt burned. Had things turned out differently, the Patriots (now estimated at a value of $1.4 billion by Forbes) might have been the present-day version of the Chargers, who are trying to establish their foothold in Los Angeles, where they are also competing against another team in the market, the Rams.

“It’s been a difficult task because particularly for me and guys that have been around, you’re talking about a generation of memories left in San Diego,” Gates said. “Then the uncertainty of when you move to L.A., not knowing what the fans would accept.”

Gates added, from his perspective, “For the most part, it’s been warming.”

What would it have been for the Patriots in Hartford?

A week like this one, with the Chargers coming to town, makes one wonder.