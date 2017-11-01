Brian Hoyer's 3-year contract buys Patriots time to find young QB

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- Wednesday's contract agreement between quarterback Brian Hoyer and the New England Patriots was widely expected, with the three-year term providing a springboard to highlight the team's longer-range plans at the position.

With Hoyer, 32, under contract for multiple years, and Tom Brady's deal expiring after the 2019 season, it buys the club some time as it looks for the next Jimmy Garoppolo in the draft.

Brian Hoyer was with the Patriots from 2009 to 2011 in his first stint. Jim Rogash/Getty Images

For his part, Hoyer, a consummate pro, knows as well as anyone that a three-year deal doesn't guarantee him a three-year stay in New England. A reminder of that comes with how his initial tenure in New England ended in 2012. At the time, Hoyer was entering his fourth season in the NFL, set to play on a restricted free-agent tender, but the club had selected Ryan Mallett in the third round of the draft the prior year. The Patriots ultimately chose Mallett over Hoyer and released Hoyer at the final 2012 roster cut.

Meanwhile, in 2009, Hoyer himself had beaten out 2008 third-round draft choice Kevin O'Connell for the only backup spot behind Brady.

The Patriots have traditionally carried just two quarterbacks on their roster, although they went with three in 2016 when they selected Jacoby Brissett in the third round and made him the No. 3 option behind Brady and Garoppolo. They also went with three in 2011, which was the year Mallett was drafted in the third round.

So when considering how long Hoyer's second stint with the Patriots will last, it might best be said that it will be tied to Brady's longevity and what level of quarterback prospect the Patriots might draft in 2018.