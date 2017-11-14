Look out, Vinny Testaverde: Tom Brady in pursuit of unique TD record

DENVER -- Look out Vinny Testaverde. Here comes Tom Brady.

In one of the more unique records in NFL history, Testaverde holds the top spot after throwing touchdown passes to 70 players. Based on his longevity (1987-2007) and his playing for seven franchises (including two stints with the Jets), Testaverde is the ideal candidate to be atop the charts.

But he might not be there much longer.

Dwayne Allen became the 68th player to catch a touchdown pass from Tom Brady during Sunday night's win over the Broncos. Ron Chenoy/USA TODAY Sports

Brady inched one step closer to passing Testaverde when he connected with tight end Dwayne Allen for a touchdown in Sunday night’s win over the Broncos, with Allen becoming the 68th player to catch a scoring pass from Brady (regular season only).

All of which sparks some let’s-not-take-ourselves-too-seriously questions.

Who might be Nos. 69, 70 and 71? Of the players already on the list, who has the most TD catches from Brady, and who might bring back old-school memories?

Here we go ...

The eligible candidates: Fullback James Develin, running back Mike Gillislee, tight end Jacob Hollister and receivers Phillip Dorsett and Matthew Slater (assuming good health) are currently on the 53-man roster and haven’t caught a regular-season touchdown pass from Brady. Develin caught a touchdown pass from Brady in the playoffs, but that doesn’t qualify.

Gronkowski tops the charts: Tight end Rob Gronkowski has caught the most touchdown passes from Brady, with 72. The next player on the list is Randy Moss, with 39.

First touchdown pass from Brady: Wide receiver Terry Glenn, for 21 yards, in a 29-26 overtime win over the Chargers on Oct. 14, 2001.

He even throws to offensive linemen: Right tackle Tom Ashworth, who came on as an eligible receiver and caught a touchdown in a 28-0 win over Tampa Bay on Dec. 18, 2005, is one of the most unlikely names on the list. Left tackle Nate Solder has a TD as well, but that was in the playoffs.

How many for Vrabel?: Linebacker Mike Vrabel’s eight touchdown catches from Brady had him entering the season tied for 15th, but he has since been passed by Danny Amendola (nine), and Chris Hogan (eight) joined Vrabel in a tie for 16th.

Those with two who might be forgotten: Sam Aiken, Chris Baker, Kyle Brady, Alge Crumpler, Tim Dwight, Marc Edwards, Donald Hayes and Brandon Tate

Those with one who might be forgotten: Larry Centers, Cam Cleeland, Andre’ Davis, Charles Johnson, Chad Ochocinco and Dedric Ward

Deep dive: For those who want all 68, add Brandin Cooks, Rex Burkhead and Allen to this list, and you’re golden.

Fun twist: When Testaverde was with the Patriots for a stretch of time in 2006, he entered the season finale against the Titans and threw a touchdown pass to Troy Brown in the final minutes. Brady threw 15 touchdowns to Brown in his career.