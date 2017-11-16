From parachutes to survival training, Patriots get taste of Air Force Academy

Patriots TE Rob Gronkowski is pumped up about how Air Force troops surprised the Patriots by parachuting into practice and he leaves a message for the people of Mexico. (1:03)

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. -- The New England Patriots’ first practice at the Air Force Academy was coming to an end Wednesday when players were gathered for a message from their hosts.

“We were in for a surprise. They said they had something for us and they pointed up in the air,” said tight end Rob Gronkowski. “We saw an airplane flying around and I was hoping to see someone jump out, and they had like eight guys jump out. They landed right in front of us on the practice field, which was super cool.”

It was the Patriots’ introduction to the “Wings of Blue,” an aerial demonstration team at the Air Force Academy. It also highlighted how the team’s time on campus –- they are spending a week in Colorado Springs between road games against the Denver Broncos and Oakland Raiders (in Mexico) -- has been about more than just football.

On Monday, for example, Air Force football coach Troy Calhoun addressed players in a team meeting and made an unforgettable impression on many of them by explaining the survival training that cadets experience when they first arrive.

“He told us the story of them having to go in the mountains and live for, I guess, two, three weeks, and go through training. They have to kill stuff and eat it. I don’t know if I could do that,” said cornerback Stephon Gilmore. “So you have to really respect what they do and what they do for people like us.”

Safety Duron Harmon, in his fifth year with the team, said it opened his eyes.

“This is not for me!” he joked, before turning serious. “But it gave us a new perspective on what those guys really do. You see the Air Force Academy, the Naval Academy and all those guys go out and play football, but we don’t see their survival training that they have to do when they first come in. You have a real respect for them.”

The Patriots held their first practice at the Air Force Academy on Wednesday, and did a bit more than that as well. AP Photo/David Zalubowski

As for the football itself, the Patriots held a full-padded practice Wednesday afternoon with the mountains providing a picturesque backdrop on a chilly, windy 50-degree day. It was the first of three straight days of practice they will have on campus in advance of their Saturday departure to Mexico. Before the workout, coach Bill Belichick addressed reporters inside Falcon Stadium, with players using the home and visitor locker rooms before being bused to the practice fields, a throwback to their high school days.

Belichick spoke of his respect for all the service academies before smiling and reminding everyone that it’s “Navy first.” Belichick, of course, grew up around the Naval Academy.

“I sat in this stadium a couple times over here on the visitor’s side. This is a great institution,” he said. “The discipline and leadership that they have here, I hope some of it rubs off on me this week.”

Belichick added that Calhoun’s visit with the team has been a nice part of the overall experience. In some ways, it was similar to what Belichick experienced the week before when he addressed Navy’s football team at the request of coach Ken Niumatalolo and said he was “probably as nervous as I’ve been talking to a group in quite a while.” He called it an honor and a special experience, which is how some Patriots players described everything that has unfolded the last few days in Colorado Springs, which for about 20 players included a visit to the U.S. Olympic Training Center.

Specific to the Air Force Academy, Belichick said he was proud to be on campus and of what they do. He then drew a connection to the Patriots.

“It’s one of the things I mentioned to our team -- when you think about military operations, you think about the guys that are actually out there pulling the trigger and fighting the battle. Certainly, they’re important, but then when you look behind it, you have all the people that have provided the supplies, the equipment, the transportation, the communication, the backup, the support and all that. There is just as much behind the fight as there is out there on the front line; and that’s obviously a lot different, but it has some similarity to our trip this week,” he said.

“You know, you’ve got the team playing out there on the field, but behind the [scenes] you have a lot of support people -- equipment, training, operations, all the set up here, set up in Mexico and so forth -- that the great people in our organization that work so hard to make this a smooth trip so that the team can perform their job, the coaches and the players, that we can operate efficiently and compete against Denver and now Oakland, really give them a lot of credit for what they’ve done on this trip. It’s a lot different.

“I’m not saying it’s the same as the military operation, but there is a behind-the-scenes component of it. So I just want to recognize those people that have done a great job for us in our organization.”