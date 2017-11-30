Homecoming trip to Western New York puts spark in Rob Gronkowski's step

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski plays big in every NFL venue, but one could make the case that he's played biggest in homecoming games in Western New York.

That's a timely topic to revisit with Gronkowski and the Patriots visiting the Bills on Sunday at New Era Field (CBS, 1 p.m. ET). In six career games in Orchard Park, New York, Gronkowski has totaled 35 receptions for 583 yards and seven touchdowns. The Patriots are 5-1 in those games.

"I do like going home, and definitely playing where you grew up. That's like a dream, to even play in the stadium that you drove by all the time growing up as a kid," Gronkowski told Buffalo reporters Wednesday. "So just going back, it's always a good feeling, playing in front of your friends and family."

The last time Rob Gronkowski visited his home turf, a season ago, it took practically the whole Buffalo defense to get him to the ground. Kellen Micah/Icon Sportswire

Gronkowski attended Williamsville North High School just outside Buffalo for three years before moving to Pittsburgh for his senior year. He still has roots in the region, which had him reminiscing Wednesday about visits to the Amherst Ale House and pulling for the NHL's Buffalo Sabres. He spoke of how he craves Buffalo wings and must have blue cheese with them. "The blue cheese,” he said with his trademark enthusiasm, "is crucial."

Unlike during some of his early years in the NFL, the 2010 second-round draft pick no longer has to fulfill as many ticket requests for family members and friends in Buffalo. Because the visiting team gets less-desirable seats in the upper tier, he said, "They don't even ask me anymore, which is beautiful. I love it."

Every trip home is a reminder of how far he's come from the days he was suiting up for Williamsville North, leading the team to a 15-0 victory over Lockport High to earn a playoff berth his junior season. Gronkowski did it all in that game, scoring on a 48-yard fumble return, sacking the quarterback for a safety and catching a touchdown pass.

NFL Playoff Machine See what the latest playoff picture looks like and simulate your own playoff scenarios.

NFL Playoff Machine

As for what he's done in Foxborough this season, the first key has been staying on the field. After appearing in just eight games in 2016, Gronkowski has missed just one game this year and has been on the field for 82.6 percent of the offensive snaps. That puts him on pace to match his total from the 2015 season, when he played 84.2 percent. He was at 73.4 percent in 2014.

To the surprise of no one, production has followed -- 46 catches for 702 yards and seven touchdowns -- to go along with effective blocking in the run and pass games. Receiver Brandin Cooks, who for the second time this season followed a Gronkowski block to the end zone in Sunday's win, saluted Gronkowski's blocking prowess by jumping on his back in celebration and making like a jockey on a race horse.

It was a spontaneous act that reflects, in many ways, what Gronkowski is all about and the fun he likes to have.

While walking through the Patriots locker room Wednesday, the always-smiling 28-year-old wore shorts, flip-flops, a T-shirt and a Canada Goose winter coat with a fur-lined hood. The jacket drew the attention of several reporters in the middle of the room, prompting Gronkowski to say with a smile, "That must mean it's fresh."

For this time of year on the NFL calendar, Gronkowski is, too, and a trip home always seems to put a little extra spring in his step.