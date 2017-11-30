Tom Brady earns record 10th AFC Player of Month honor

Herm Edwards and Damien Woody both agree the New England Patriots will beat the Bills in a Week 13 AFC East matchup. (0:41)

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady has a lifetime record of 54-10 in December, which is the second-best winning percentage (.844) in December all-time among quarterbacks in the Super Bowl era. Only Roger Staubach (17-3, .850) is better.

But as Brady proved over the past four weeks, he's excellent in other months as well, with the NFL naming him the AFC Offensive Player of the Month for November.

It is the 10th time Brady has earned an AFC Player of the Month honor, adding to his NFL record. Peyton Manning is second in NFL history with eight.

It is Brady's first since he was named AFC Offensive Player of the Month for October in 2016, and also marks his fourth honor in 2017. He was named AFC Offensive Player of the Week for Weeks 2, 3 and 10. He has an NFL record of 30 AFC Player of the Week Awards.

In November, Brady helped the Patriots to a 3-0 record and completed 73-of-99 passes for 833 yards with 10 touchdowns and one interception.

In addition, he had at least three touchdown passes in all three games, including a four-touchdown game in the win against Miami last Sunday. His completion percentage of 73.7 is the highest in the NFL for the month, and his 10 touchdowns are tied for the most.

Brady owns a 46-14 November record in his career.