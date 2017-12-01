Unlike 2016, Patriots' O-line forced to adjust to more changing lineups

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- With starting right tackle Marcus Cannon not participating in Thursday's walk-through practice, it almost assures he won't be playing in the New England Patriots' road game Sunday against the Buffalo Bills. It would mark the fourth consecutive game he's missed with an ankle injury he sustained in the team's Oct. 29 victory over the Chargers.

And with top backup LaAdrian Waddle not participating in Wednesday's full-pads practice with an ankle injury, and then only spending limited time at the walk-through Thursday, he is highly unlikely to play, which would set the stage for the Patriots (9-2) to have to turn to their No. 3 option, likely Cameron Fleming.

If that's the way it unfolds, it would mark the fourth offensive-line configuration the team has started with in 12 games this season.

The moving parts represent a change from 2016, when there was a bit more stability. Outside of two games last season -- the opener, when Fleming started in place of Solder at left tackle, and a Week 5 game at Cleveland when Fleming started for Cannon at right tackle -- the team started the same offensive line for every game.

In general, the more an offensive line can play together, the better chance the players have to develop chemistry and see the same snapshot of what is front of them.

In Sunday's win over the Dolphins, fill-in center Karras' early shotgun snap resulted in a fumble recovered for a touchdown, which reflected how some of the changes have affected the team at times. But as Andrews said Wednesday, "They definitely did a good job. It was good to see them go out there and compete [and] it was definitely tough sitting out and watching it."