LB Nicholas Grigsby's contract with Patriots extends through 2018

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- In signing linebacker Nicholas Grigsby off the Ravens' practice squad Tuesday, the New England Patriots added a speedy special teams player who can help fill some immediate needs while also looking to the future with Nate Ebner on injured reserve.

Grigsby's contract with the team extends through the 2018 season, which puts him in the core special teams mix beyond this year.

Signing bonus: $0

2017

Base salary: $540,000 (prorated over five games)

Split salary (in event of injury): $363,000

Cap charge: $158,824

2018

Base salary: $630,000

Split salary (in event of injury): $393,000

Workout bonus: $15,000

Cap charge: $645,000

This is essentially the same contract signed by defensive end Eric Lee last week when he joined the Patriots off the Bills’ practice squad. Because Grigsby would be an exclusive rights free agent after the season, the Patriots could have tendered him to ensure his return. In this case, they skip that step by signing him to a two-year deal, and in doing so, give him a good-faith $15,000 workout bonus for 2018 that he wouldn't have otherwise received. Grisgby, as noted by cap wizard Miguel Benzan, won't be an unrestricted free agent until 2021.