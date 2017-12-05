Milestones at 40: Tom Brady closing on Warren Moon for most passing yards

FOXBOROUIGH, Mass. -- The New England Patriots visit the Miami Dolphins on ESPN's "Monday Night Football" and quarterback Tom Brady is on the cusp of setting another record in what has been a memorable season.

Brady enters the game with an NFL-high 3,632 yards on the season, and needs 47 more to pass Warren Moon for the most passing yards in a season by a quarterback after turning 40 in NFL history, according to ESPN Stats & Info.

Moon totaled 3,678 yards for the Seahawks in the 1997 season. Vinny Testaverde's 3,532 yards in 2004 and Brett Favre's 3,365 yards in 2009 rank third and fourth on the list.

Meanwhile, Brady's 10 wins this season already rank third most in NFL history for a quarterback after turning 40 years old. Moon was 11-14 all-time after his 40th birthday, while Favre holds the top spot at 13-12.

Road games at Miami haven't always been kind to Brady, as Hard Rock Stadium is one of three road venues in which he has a losing regular-season record (minimum two starts). Brady is 7-8 lifetime in South Florida, which includes a 2-5 record in December and January. Carolina and Kansas City are the only other venues in which Brady has a losing regular-season record.

While the Patriots beat the Dolphins 35-17 on Nov. 26, Brady still expects a big challenge.

"To go to Miami, it's always a tough place for us to play, for one reason or another," Brady said during his weekly appearance on sports radio WEEI's "Kirk and Callahan Show" on Monday. "It's a big game for us. If we win it, we win the division, which would be a big accomplishment for us. We played them last week, so we're familiar with them, and hopefully we can go out and play well."

As Brady takes aim at those milestones for 40-year-old quarterbacks, here are a few other big-picture milestones on the radar for the Patriots:

With a victory over the Dolphins (or a tie), or a Bills loss at home to the Colts (or a tie), the Patriots would clinch their ninth straight division title, extending their own NFL record.

The Patriots have won eight straight AFC East championships, an active streak that ranks as the longest in NFL history, followed by the Rams (7; 1973-1979), Steelers (6, 1974-79), Vikings (6, 1973-78), Cowboys (6, 1966-1971) and Browns (6, 1950-55).

A Patriots victory would also clinch their eighth straight 11-win season, which would pass the 2003-2009 Colts for the longest such streak in NFL history.