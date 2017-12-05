Facing Dolphins so soon after win, mastering in-game adjustments a key

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The New England Patriots face the Miami Dolphins for the second time in three weeks, which makes this a different week than the norm for the coaching staff.

The only other time that the Patriots have played an opponent twice in three weeks in the Bill Belichick era (2000-present) came when they beat the visiting Colts 24-16 on Oct. 8, 2000, and then lost to the host Colts 30-24 on Oct. 22, 2000.

With coordinators Josh McDaniels (offense) and Matt Patricia (defense) holding their weekly conference calls Tuesday, I asked them about this dynamic and how it affects their game-plans this week. Patricia chuckled when it was mentioned that he simply can’t rubber stamp the game-plan from the team’s 35-17 win on Nov. 26 and roll it out again. That’s not the way it works.

The Patriots will see Jay Cutler in Miami, not Matt Moore, whom they got to here in Foxborough. Winslow Townson/USA Today Sports

Patricia: “There are things they do at their home stadium that are different from what they do on the road. ... Teams change from week to week and games are different from week to week – playing home and away are different and all those factors come into effect for us. The quarterback position will be a little bit different here [Jay Cutler is back, whereas Matt Moore started Nov. 26], the running back position we’ll have to wait and see; obviously [Kenyan] Drake had a great day [Sunday] and we’ll see where [Damien] Williams is [injury-wise] by the time we get to the game. Certainly they’ll go in and adjust, so they’ll take a good look at what we did and I’m sure they’ll come back and have a different way to approach and try to attack us. We have to make sure the things we saw in the game are fixed. Being down in their stadium, it’s been a difficult place for us to go. It’s a tough environment and they do a good job of using home-field advantage with tempo and all the different things they like to do with cadence. For us defensively, we have to handle and that didn’t necessarily come into effect in the first game.”

McDaniels: “It’s always a challenge when you’re looking at the game in the rear-view mirror that you just played and you have to try to figure out how much to change, how much to do the same, while understanding that both teams are going to change some things. Part of that is trying to be careful to not out-think yourself and do too much. The other thing is that you’re probably going to have to get into the game and feel out what adjustments they have made, and be ready to adjust on the fly during the course of the game Monday night. That always seems to play a factor in the second game of a division series. ... Playing down there is always different, especially at this time of year. We’re used to a little colder weather and we’re going to go down there to some heat. Tough place to play. The crowd can get going and their rush has a chance to try to jump silent cadence and those types of things that you have to deal with and protect against. So there are a lot of challenges there.”