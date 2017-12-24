Patriots' RB depth to be tested with James White also banged up

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- Quick-hit thoughts and notes around the New England Patriots and NFL:

1. While the Patriots have already ruled out running back Rex Burkhead (knee) for Sunday's game against the Bills, they are also expected to be without trusted "passing back" James White for the contest. White was limited all week with an ankle injury he sustained after being tackled on a reception in the first quarter of last Sunday's win over the Steelers (he had played through the injury). So that would leave Dion Lewis and Mike Gillislee as the top running backs, with White on the cusp of missing his first game due to injury since joining the Patriots as a 2014 fourth-round pick. White's trusted blitz pickup, and proficiency in chipping pass-rushers before releasing into pass routes, would be missed. His absence also likely will limit, or eliminate, the "pony" grouping of having two running backs on the field at the same time (usually White and Burkhead for a dual run-pass threat). But the injury, which led to an MRI over the last week, isn't expected to keep White out for an extended period.

2. Lewis has said multiple times this season that he might be small (5-foot-8) but he doesn't play little, and here's the telling stat to back up his words: According to ESPN's Stats & Information, Lewis leads the NFL in average yards after contact per rush -- at 2.78 (among those with at least 100 rushes). Old friend LeGarrette Blount (2.69) is next, followed by Derrick Henry (2.65) and Mark Ingram (2.4).

The loss of James White and Rex Burkhead will put more emphasis on Dion Lewis. Shelley Lipton/Icon Sportswire

3. Once it was clear to cornerback Stephon Gilmore that he wouldn't be back with the Bills in 2017, he set his sights on unrestricted free agency and ultimately was deciding between the Patriots and Bears. Of the things he said tipped the scales in favor of the Patriots was the chance to have some stability with the coaching staff after playing under three head coaches and four different coordinators in Buffalo. That appears to be some good foresight with a head-coaching change projected in Chicago. And, of course, winning was also on his mind, as this will be the first time he’s played in the playoffs. "That was big. Watching games growing up, you always want to play in the playoffs and have an opportunity to win the Super Bowl," he said. "That's what you play the game for."

4. It wouldn't surprise me if wide receiver Chris Hogan is inactive Sunday against the Bills for a second week in a row -- and for the sixth time in the last seven games -- due to his right shoulder injury. When Hogan was preparing for his initial return on Nov. 26 after having missed four straight games, he had talked about how frustrating it had been being sidelined and seemed relieved and upbeat to have that behind him. But that frustration seemed to be back again this week, which led me to think he still needs more time to get back to where he wants to be. That means Kenny Britt is likely to be active for the second time in two weeks.

5. While it's good news for the Patriots that veteran defensive tackle Alan Branch's knee injury is such that he could still return this season, one point of note is how conditioning will be a factor that could limit how much the club could truly rely on the 6-foot-6, 350-pound Branch if/when he returns. When Branch has been knocked off schedule from a conditioning standpoint -- specifically upon his return each summer for training camp -- it usually takes him some time to get up to speed. That could mean that defensive tackle Ricky Jean Francois' second stint with the team has more staying power than the first (three games).

6. If the Chiefs beat the Dolphins at home Sunday, it will put the finishing touches on the Patriots' 2018 opponents. New England will host the AFC West first-place finisher next season, and the Chiefs can clinch the division Sunday with a win over Miami. On a related note, with the Patriots beating the Steelers last Sunday, it ensured that New England will be back in Pittsburgh for a regular-season game in 2018 (AFC East first-place finisher at AFC North first-place finisher).

7a. Did You Know, Part I: Panthers quarterback Cam Newton has 22 wins in December and January since entering the NFL in 2011, which is the second-most among quarterbacks over that span. Only Tom Brady (25) has more.

7b. Did You Know, Part II: Rob Gronkowski leads all tight ends in averaging 84.8 receiving yards per game this season. If he keeps up his pace, it would be a career high, besting the 82.9 average he had in 2011, which was his second season in the league.

NFL Playoff Machine See what the latest playoff picture looks like and simulate your own playoff scenarios.

NFL Playoff Machine • NFL Week 16 playoff scenarios

8. Jimmy Garoppolo became the first quarterback in NFL history to win each of his first three starts for a team while passing for 1,000 yards in those games, according to Elias. He did it in wins over the Bears (4-10), Texans (4-10) and Titans (8-6). While his poise coming down the stretch to lead comebacks in two of those games was lauded by many, the competition level rises significantly Sunday with the Jaguars coming to town. The Jaguars' D ranks in the top three in points per game (14.9), yards per game (284.1), takeaways (31) and sacks (51). The Jaguars had four defenders voted to the Pro Bowl, and if Garoppolo carves that unit up, the hype machine in the Bay Area will only increase that much more.

9. With plenty of media attention spent on Gronkowski facing the Bills for the first time since his late hit on Tre'Davious White on Dec. 3, a few notes on referee Craig Wrolstad and his crew, which will work the game (courtesy of ESPN's Kevin Seifert):

Wrolstad averages 14.5 penalties per game (accepted, declined and offsetting), the second lowest total among NFL crews. For context, the top crew averages 18.2.

The crew is on the low end of offensive pass interference calls (6).

The crew has the second-lowest total of roughing-the-passer, unnecessary roughness, unsportsmanlike conduct and taunting penalties (combined 17).

10. Patriots captain Matthew Slater's seventh Pro Bowl selection tied Steve Tasker for the most by a special teams player, which led to Slater paying homage to Tasker earlier in the week. Slater, who has always appreciated the history of the game having been around it all his life with his dad Jackie (a Pro Football Hall of Famer), said of Tasker: "He's obviously the best special teams player of all-time. Because of him, guys like myself have a job. To me, he'll always be in a league of his own. I have so much respect for him. He paved the way and started this whole thing off, and we're just trying to hold up the standard."

EXTRA POINT: A game on Christmas Eve always reminds me of a favorite story from the late Alan Greenberg of the Hartford Courant from the 2006 season. The Patriots were playing at Jacksonville that day, and Greenberg and many other reporters were running the hurry-up offense to get out of the press box as quickly as possible and catch the last flight home to be back with their families for the holiday. Before leaving that day, he looked at some of the young reporters still pounding away in the press box, and said with a smile, "When you have kids, some day you'll understand it." Alan was right. And he is missed. To all the Bills reporters doing the same thing on this Christmas Eve, here's to a game under three hours, with no overtime, and somehow a traffic miracle on Rte. 1 to get you to the airport in time.