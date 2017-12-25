Dion Lewis continues to inspire his Patriots teammates with his play

After Kelvin Benjamin has a touchdown called back in the second quarter and the Bills settle for a field goal, New England dominates in the second half and scores the final 24 points of the game in a 37-16 victory. (2:13)

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski is 6-foot-6 and 265 pounds. His teammate, running back Dion Lewis, is 5-foot-8 and 195 pounds.

Yet when it comes to the tale of the tape, Gronkowski says in some ways he doesn’t measure up to Lewis, a teammate he has come to respect greatly.

“He’s a beast for his size,” Gronkowski said after Sunday’s 37-16 victory over the Buffalo Bills at Gillette Stadium. “I look up to him. The way he plays, the way he doesn’t let people take him down, inspires me because I’m like, ‘If that guy can do that, why can’t I be able to break tackles like that?’ So that just shows his inspiration of how hard he plays, how hard he works. He’s a great dude to have on the team.”

Dion Lewis' two TDs in the fourth quarter -- one rushing, one receiving -- were an uplifting experience for him and the Patriots, as they helped secure a victory on Sunday. David Butler II/SA TODAY Sports

Lewis, who started the year as the team’s fourth rusher, has decisively taken over a lead role ever since an Oct. 15 win over the New York Jets.

Sunday's outing against the Bills might have been his best work yet, as the team needed him in an expanded role with Rex Burkhead (knee) and James White (ankle) out with injury. That meant Lewis stayed on the field on third down (a role normally reserved for White) and obvious passing situations, in addition to his standard early-down work.

He thrived in playing a season-high 51 offensive snaps, setting a career high with 129 yards rushing on 24 carries (a 5.4-yard average.), while adding five catches for 24 yards and a touchdown.

“Dion’s been able to play for us in all situations,” Pats coach Bill Belichick said. “James is our best third-down guy, he’s one of the best guys in the league, but we have other players that can do that and Dion’s taken a lot of those snaps. He obviously ran the ball well but did a good job on third down too.”

Lewis, who is an unrestricted free agent after season, entered the game leading the NFL in yards after contact. He called Sunday “a lot of fun,” because “it’s Christmas Eve, I’m out there doing what I love to do with a great group of guys. [There’s no one else I’d] rather do it with.”

“I just had to take on a little bit bigger role than I usually have, and I embrace it," Lewis added. "I love to play and love to get the ball. When you get opportunities like that, you just got to make the most of them.”

Lewis has done so ever since his arrival as a free-agent signing in 2015. His biggest obstacle has been coming back from a torn ACL in 2015.

“He’s been incredible,” New England quarterback Tom Brady said. “He got here and no one really knew much about him a few years ago, and he got an opportunity and took advantage of it and played unbelievable for 10 to 11 weeks and then got injured. He fought really hard last year to get back to full strength and came in this year and you just can’t say enough good things about him and what he’s done.”