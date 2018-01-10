Rob Gronkowski excited to return to playoffs after missing them last year

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- Welcome back to the playoffs, Rob Gronkowski.

With no shortage of storylines for the New England Patriots as they prepare for Saturday night’s AFC divisional-round game against the Tennessee Titans, here’s one that stands out: Gronk is back in the postseason, one season after a back injury had sidelined him for the final eight games of the team’s Super Bowl run.

“It’s my first playoff game in a while,” Gronkowski said Tuesday, “so I’m excited, man.”

Rob Gronkowski can become the all-time leader for playoff receptions by a tight end with 13 catches during this postseason. Justin K. Aller/Getty Images

Gronkowski's contribution was immense the 2014 and '15 postseasons, totaling 31 receptions for 431 yards and six touchdowns.

This year, he has a chance to put his name atop the record books among players at his position.

His 52 career playoff receptions are fifth all time by a tight end behind Dallas Clark (64), Jay Novacek (62), Shannon Sharpe (62) and Brent Jones (60). Depending on how far the Patriots advance, Gronkowski has a legitimate chance to spike the competition for the No. 1 spot.

Meanwhile, Gronkowski (754) is in fourth place in NFL playoff history for receiving yards by a tight end behind Clark (847), Keith Jackson (834) and Sharpe (814). In addition, if he registers a 100-yard receiving game, Gronkowski will join Jackson and Vernon Davis as the only tight ends with four such games in the playoffs.

How opponents plan to cover Gronkowski is always a dilemma, but the first thing Titans coach Mike Mularkey noted about the 6-foot-6, 265-pound All-Pro was actually something else.

“He can mix it up in the run game. That’s unique, in this day and age, that you can get a guy that can do both very well and still continues to do it year after year,” he said. “No matter what teams try to do to take him out of games, it’s been very difficult to do that.”

Mularkey, in his 23rd season coaching in the NFL, said the only player he’s been around who comes close to comparing to Gronkowski is former Steelers tight end Eric Green (6-5, 279).

“That big of a tight end that can move like that, be effective in the passing game, and be a guy that can block the point of attack,” he said. “Those are rare players.”

And Green, who finished his career with 362 receptions for 4,390 yards and 36 touchdown receptions, falls well short of the level Gronkowski has established.

“When he’s on the field, there’s no better tight end in the NFL, and I think everyone knows that,” said Patriots safety Devin McCourty, a fellow captain. “Just seeing him healthy throughout the year, and to produce at such a high level, is great.”

Voted Associated Press first-team All-Pro, Gronkowski called it an honor, and it’s especially sweet given what he’s come back from.

“A lot of hard work, dedication, patience, the whole process of coming back,” he said. “Definitely, I would say, patience is the virtue there. You just can’t come back right away and think you’re going to be out full speed.”

He is now, and the playoffs await.

“I wasn’t part of it last year, but I’m super excited to be back out there with the team,” he said. “It’s the playoffs now. It’s one and done if you lose, so just have to keep on preparing and looking forward, not in the past.”