Reviewing five steps Rob Gronkowski must clear to return to action

Exploring some New England Patriots hot topics in the form of a mailbag:

Mike, it is my understanding that Gronk and Wise will need to pass cognitive tests from the independent neurologist in order to be cleared to play. Is that accurate? If so, is there an individual baseline against which current responses would be compared or standard benchmarks? — Erik Von Handorf (@vonhanep) January 26, 2018





Erik, the final decision is with the Patriots head team physician and that decision must be confirmed by an independent neurological consultant. They are looking for the player to demonstrate a tolerance of activities in the five different steps of the return-to-participation protocol without recurrence of signs or symptoms of concussion being observed or reported. The five steps are: 1. Rest/recovery; 2. Light aerobic exercise; 3. Introduction of strength training; 4. Football specific activities; 5. Full football activity. Here's what we know about Rob Gronkowski right now: He's been at the facility each of the last five days and has been driving, which is a small detail but adds some context to where he stands with his recovery. Naturally, as he continues to progress, the odds become that much better for him to be available for Super Bowl LII. Four of the five players who had documented concussions missed the next game before returning the following week and the Patriots obviously hope Gronkowski follows that timeline, as well.





@MikeReiss Any word on where the teams will be practicing in Minneapolis? — Kody Jacobson (@KodyJacobson1) January 26, 2018





Kody, the Patriots will be practicing at the Vikings' facility in Eden Prairie, while the Eagles will be at the University of Minnesota facility, which is more in the downtown area. Bill Belichick traditionally practices outside regardless of the elements, and it will be interesting to see how he handles things next week. Temperatures are expected to be cold, and the game will be played indoors.





@MikeReiss In Belichick's 30min press conference, he highlighted the value of external coaching hires when it came to knowledge of a player's "behind-the-scene" traits. Could he be eyeing outside help to fill his upcoming vacancies this time? — Greg Losco (@greglosco) January 25, 2018





That's a good question, Greg, and here is the transcript of that news conference for complete context. Outside of someone like Greg Schiano, who could come in at a high level on the staff, my sense is that any outside hires would be more likely to be position coaches or entry-level types. That would be consistent with Belichick's approach in the past, as he usually promotes from within and then fills in behind those coaches.





@MikeReiss if you've answered this already and I missed it I apologize but do you think Amendola will be back next year? Seems like a crucial piece — Joshua Culver (@DJ__Cov) January 25, 2018





Joshua, Danny Amendola is scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent and as he's shown, he still has plenty to offer. When we caught up in mid-December, he was hinting about continuing his playing career in 2018, but it sounded like he wanted to give that a little time before moving forward with it. If he decides to play next season, his personal and professional connection with Tom Brady and Julian Edelman -- coupled with the Patriots realizing how valuable and clutch he is -- makes it seem like the sides would continue the partnership once again. As Amendola has said, his decision hasn't been driven by money but on the desire to play meaningful football games in December and beyond.





@MikeReiss....... with all the talk about Gronk dominating headlines what is the level of concern with Malcom Brown? He will be very important in stopping the run and his injury seems to be flying under the radar — Paul Kurtz (@kurtzfamily4) January 26, 2018





Paul, I've seen Malcom Brown in the locker room each of the last two days and he seemed to be in good spirits, at one point joking around. I wouldn't read too much into his lack of practice time this week. If it's the same thing next week once the team arrives in Minnesota, then perhaps the concern level would grow. I expect him to be on the field when it counts.





@MikeReiss have you ever seen a team play up it's under dog status as much as the Eagles have? — Michael Glasco (@MglascoCPA) January 26, 2018





Michael, I haven't been too dialed in with that particular storyline out of Philadelphia, but the mention of it sparked memories of what it was like to cover the Patriots when Rodney Harrison was with the team. He was sort of the master of playing the disrespect card. It also made me think of when Brady took some seemingly innocent words by Marty Schottenheimer in 2005 and turned them into a slight. In the end, while that makes for some interesting chatter, I don't see it having a big impact on the game.





@MikeReiss any insight into whom the Patriots have lined up for future/reserve contracts after the SB? — Carl (@InBostonSports) January 26, 2018





At this point, they haven't signed anyone, but they have a strong group of practice squad players who should factor into that mix when the season ends: CB Jomal Wiltz, S Davis Jones, CB Ryan Lewis, S Damarius Travis, LB Trevor Reilly, C James Ferentz, G/T Jason King, WR Cody Hollister, TE Will Tye and WR Riley McCarron. They will probably add a few more, as well, but that should be the foundation of their future signings.