How the Patriots' depth chart looks after free-agent defections

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- The New England Patriots have arguably had as many notable free-agent defections as any team in the NFL, which is a reminder of the significant change ahead in 2018.
With that as a springboard, and with the understanding that more additions are ahead in free agency and the draft, let’s take a look at the current depth chart:
Quarterback
Brady, the reigning NFL Most Valuable Player, turns 41 on Aug. 3 and has two years remaining on his contract. He's been saying goodbye to some of his "brothers for life" on Instagram over the past few days, which is never easy. He's always noted his motivation for the "next one" -- in terms of Super Bowl championships.
Running back
Dion Lewis, who opened last season as the No. 4 option behind the aforementioned three rushers before rising to the top spot in the seventh week of the year, scored a four-year, $23 million deal with $11.5 million in guarantees from Tennessee. The Patriots haven’t drafted a running back since White in 2014 (fourth round).
Wide receiver
Phillip Dorsett/Malcolm Mitchell/Kenny Britt/Riley McCarron/Cody Hollister
Losing the clutch play of Danny Amendola, who agreed to a two-year, $12 million deal with Miami, could hurt down the homestretch and into the playoffs, but there is still a lot of talent on the depth chart. Edelman and Mitchell are coming off knee injuries that cost them their 2017 seasons.
TE
James Develin (FB)
Gronkowski, an All-Pro in 2017, is scheduled to earn a base salary of $8 million in 2018, and then $9 million in 2019. As long as he's in uniform, the Patriots are in good shape at tight end.
Offensive line
LT – Cole Croston/Antonio Garcia
LG – Joe Thuney/Ted Karras
C – David Andrews/James Ferentz
RG – Shaq Mason/Jason King
RT – Marcus Cannon/Andrew Jelks
The biggest hole is at left tackle after Nate Solder’s free-agent departure. Croston is a 2017 undrafted free agent out of Iowa who showed enough promise to earn a roster spot as a rookie, and Garcia is a 2017 third-round pick who missed last season on the non-football illness list. Free agents LaAdrian Waddle and Cameron Fleming were called starting-caliber players by line coach Dante Scarnecchia last year, and they could potentially return and be part of the mix.
Defensive tackle
Shelton, the No. 12 overall pick in the 2015 draft who projects as a space-eating nose-tackle type after being acquired in a trade with the Browns, upgrades this group.
Defensive end/outside linebacker
Harvey Langi/Geneo Grissom/Keionta Davis
Rivers, the team’s top draft pick from 2017 (third round, No. 83 overall), missed his rookie season with a torn ACL. He could help boost the pass rush.
Linebacker
Hightower’s return after missing half of last season with a torn pectoral muscle will help solidify this group, although given his injury history, he might have to be managed carefully.
Cornerback
Cyrus Jones/Ryan Lewis/Jomal Wiltz
Malcolm Butler is now in Tennessee (5 years, $61 million), and there is a large playing-time void to fill alongside Gilmore after Butler logged 98.8, 96.7 and 97.8 percent of the defensive snaps in each of the last three regular seasons.
Safety
Nate Ebner/Brandon King/David Jones/Damarius Travis
The Patriots run their big nickel three-safety defense as much as any team in the NFL, and this group returns intact from 2017.
Specialists
P – Ryan Allen
LS – Joe Cardona
The same group is back again for the fourth year in a row.