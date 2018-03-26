Bill Belichick: Talks with Rob Gronkowski, Tom Brady remain private

Dan Graziano says the Patriots deserve "the benefit of the doubt" for an offseason that has seen them lose Nate Solder, Danny Amendola, Malcolm Butler and Dion Lewis to free agency. (1:16)

ORLANDO, Fla. -- New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski said after Super Bowl LII that he would be assessing his future plans. On Sunday at the NFL's annual meeting, coach Bill Belichick was asked if Gronkowski has informed him of any decisions.

"I'm not going to speak for anybody else," Belichick told a small group of local reporters. "So, conversations I've had with the players -- and I've had a lot of them -- I will keep those private between myself and the player. I respect those coach-to-player conversations. I don't want to speak for anybody else."

Asked if he has to make any contingency plans at tight end, Belichick smiled.

"The slider coming in on the outside corner?" he chuckled. "I think I just covered that."

Meanwhile, Belichick was also asked about quarterback Tom Brady's remarks in the final episode of the docuseries "Tom vs. Time" -- in which he talked about needing to have conviction to continue playing -- which alluded to his feeling some level of conflict.

Said Belichick, "I've had direct conversations with Tom, many times, obviously, through a long period of time. I'll rely on those conversations that I have with him directly rather than something else. Tom and I have always had a good line of communication. We've always been able to talk directly to each other. I don't see that changing. So I'll rely on those instead of anything else."