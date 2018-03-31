In need of a third QB, is there a better option for Pats than Johnny Manziel?

Exploring hot topics around the New England Patriots in mailbag form:

Mike what r your thoughts on a guy like Manziel? Bill's done a very good job of keeping things under control distractions like with Tebow & Hernandez don't become a circus.He's only 25 still young from QB standpoint and could really learn a lot from Brady and Josh. Cheap deal too — Jesse V (@Patswillwinit) March 30, 2018

Jesse, I wrote on the reasons I could see the Patriots signing quarterback Johnny Manziel, and the reasons I think they might shy away from it, last week. Here is that piece. The more I've thought about it, I wouldn't be surprised if it happens, with one huge caveat: The team would have to be at a high comfort level with him off the field as it relates to allegations of domestic violence (a 2016 domestic violence charge was dismissed). If there is a high comfort level by the Patriots with that, I see limited risk for the team in bringing Manziel aboard at a time when there are 90 players on the roster and there is still a need for a third/developmental quarterback. At the least, Manziel could be part of the offseason program, he's be on a minimum-level contract, and who knows if he would even make it to training camp? But it wouldn't hurt to take a closer look at him on a day-to-day basis in the offseason program to determine if there was something there to work with further. It could potentially provide an insurance policy if the Patriots decide not to draft a quarterback (or if the quarterback they like doesn't make it to them). Furthermore, while I don't think this is the main reason to do it, I also believe the presence of a once highly touted player who has hit rock bottom and is trying to work his way back can also potentially have a positive trickle-down effect on others.

Hey Mike, good article overall. I agree with the grade of a B. I really like the Shleton and Clayborn additions. You mentioned LB as a need in the draft which I agree with. But don't you think the team still needs a top end pass rusher still? Clayborn is more of a rotation piece. — Mike's On (@TheMikeIsOn) March 30, 2018

The way I view the pass-rushers/end-of-the-line players in the scheme is that the Patriots have had some notable success when they've had a solid rotation. In 2016, for example, the foursome of Rob Ninkovich, Chris Long, Jabaal Sheard and Trey Flowers was more than capable. They didn't have that last year, in part due to some personnel decisions that didn't work out. In 2018, Flowers and Adrian Clayborn are part of that mix, and Deatrich Wise Jr. could develop into even more of a contributor. I'm curious to see where 2017 third-round pick Derek Rivers (who missed his rookie season with a torn ACL) fits as well, as rushing the passer was his forte at Youngstown State, where he set the school record with 41 sacks. There are some other potential developmental players as well, such as Keionta Davis, who will get a look in camp. So while they could always add another piece there, the development of the younger players will also be key.

Which position should Patriots strengthen with priority?

QB(find successor)?

TE(still use D-Allen)?

RB(satisfied with Jeremy Hill)?

O-line(need to protect Brady)?

LB(If we miss Hightower again...)?

CB(left Butler and Bademosi)?

anything else? — 森川 (@jwoodsriver) March 30, 2018

If I had to make a list of priorities, assuming everything was equal, it would look like this: a franchise-caliber left tackle, an off-the-line linebacker who runs well and could factor on all three downs, and a developmental quarterback would be my top three. A lot depends on how the draft unfolds, and they could never go wrong with adding more speed at running back, another defensive back, a pass-rusher or a tight end, but those first three pieces are the ones that stand out to me the most.

Still no defensive coordinator? Belichick making all the defense draft decisions too? Wow! — Amin Pashapour (@apashapour) March 29, 2018

Amin, the Patriots are going to have linebackers coach Brian Flores run the defense, but without the title of coordinator. That is similar to how the team did it with Matt Patricia, Bill O'Brien and Josh McDaniels in years past. As Bill Belichick said, there might be an addition or two to the defensive staff in the future.

Hey @MikeReiss - I don't understand this "Robert Kraft the fan" approach. He's the owner whether he says he's thinking as a fan or not. Isn't he still sending a message as an owner? — Shimon Cohen, LCSW (@ShimonDCohen) March 28, 2018

Shimon, when Robert Kraft references "putting his fan hat on," I take that to mean when he reacts with emotion about a decision. Then when he steps outside of that, and looks at things from an owner's perspective, it's less about emotion and more about management skills and supporting the people he's put in place to make challenging decisions, knowing they are doing so with more information than fans. That doesn't necessarily mean he won't challenge them on things. So in essence, it's his way of taking the emotion out of the equation and being able to separate and look at the big picture.

@MikeReiss Hey Mike, Happy Easter. You see them bringing Harrison back? I'm sure they will see how the draft goes. Nice insurance policy to have. — Paul Savini (@PaulSavini) March 30, 2018

Paul, this has been a frequent question in recent weeks, specific to James Harrison. My sense is that if it happens, it would be later in the process. I don't sense urgency from either side to push something through right now.

Mike, do you think this is an effort to achieve more parity? Have to believe this hurts good teams making playoff runs, it's a potentially major distraction and could allow for significant outside influence on a playoff team's activities — Mike Richardson (@mrichardson31) March 27, 2018

Mike, the NFL was considering a rule to allow assistants to sign contracts with other teams to become head coach in an attempt to protect teams who stop their coaching search thinking they have it completed, only to have the coach back out. The feeling among some is that it is a bad look for the league when that happens. Don Banks of Patriots.com wrote on this last week, and shared the perspective of some NFL folks.