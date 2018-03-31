Tom Brady shows his support for Michigan in Final Four

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady had some fun on Instagram in showing his support for his alma mater in Saturday's Final Four.

Brady, who is always pulling for the Wolverines, also shared a FaceTime moment with Michigan coach John Beilein during a Westwood One interview with Brady's close friend Jim Gray.

It wasn't the only time Brady was connected to the Final Four this week. With Sister Jean of Loyola-Chicago drawing such a large media crowd at a news conference Friday, the team's coach, Porter Moser, said it was similar to Brady's Super Bowl news conference.