Mike Gillislee fighting for spot in second Patriots season

Exploring New England Patriots hot topics in a weekly mailbag:

Mike Pats have so many running backs on their roster who & how many will make the team in your opinion?

@MikeReiss hi Mike, just read your article on the OTs. I feel like there's a chance they might try Wynn at guard, at least this year. What do you think? A Cannon, Brown, Waddle, Croston, Garcia 5 man group at tackle seems like enough, no? With Wynn, Mason, Andrews, Thuney inside.