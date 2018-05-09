Newest veteran Patriots bring new perspectives, leadership

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- Bill Belichick has said that every player brings leadership to the New England Patriots in some form, and on Tuesday, longtime captain Devin McCourty highlighted that point when discussing his brother, cornerback Jason McCourty.

Jason McCourty was acquired in March and has been a regular at Gillette Stadium among teammates only since the voluntary offseason program began April 16, yet his leadership and perspective already have been noted.

“He brings leadership that I think we don’t have on this team -- a guy that’s been on some losing teams, some winning teams," Devin McCourty said. "He knows how to deal with adversity. I think that’s the biggest thing. Sometimes we get in a routine -- we’ve won a lot of football games -- and it’s always good to hear a different perspective of what it takes so you’re not kind of getting worn down or thinking this is too much. You get a perspective from him going 0-16. He always tells me, ‘Last year, worst year ever.’ I think hearing that motivates you and lets you know you’re doing the right things that push you.”

Using Devin McCourty’s remarks as a springboard, here is what some other veteran newcomers bring to the Patriots' locker room in terms of perspective and leadership:

OT Trent Brown: An appreciation of continuity. Between the 49ers and now the Patriots, this is Brown’s fourth year in the NFL, and this will be the fourth different head coach and offensive system he’s played in. Consider this contrast: Tom Brady is in his 19th year in the NFL and he’s essentially played in one offensive system.

Trent Brown has played for four head coaches in four NFL seasons. Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire

DE Adrian Clayborn: How meaningful it would be to play in just one Super Bowl. The former Buccaneer and Falcon tore his left biceps in 2016 and was on injured reserve when Atlanta advanced to Super Bowl LI. He had flirted with thoughts of retirement at the time, but he decided to continue his career, and a quest for a Super Bowl ring was a big factor.

RB Jeremy Hill: What it means to be a once-highly touted rookie now fighting for a roster spot. Selected in the second round of the 2014 draft, Hill’s career started strong in his first two-and-a-half seasons with the Bengals but then faded, with injuries and ball security two primary reasons. He’s not a lock for a roster spot in New England.

WR Jordan Matthews: How not all passing offenses are created equal. The Patriots have one of the most complex passing games in the NFL, and Matthews arrives as a free-agent signing having come from one of the most simplistic in Buffalo. His production dipped considerably in 2017, with injuries a part of it, but one of the main reasons he signed in New England was to catch passes from Tom Brady.

WR Cordarrelle Patterson: A first-round draft pick with a grind-it-out mentality. While Patterson hasn’t experienced the type of success many projected for him as the 29th overall player taken in the 2013 draft, it hasn’t been for a lack of hard work. Those who have coached him have only good things to say.

DT Danny Shelton: Personal growth through devastating personal adversity. In 2011, Shelton went through the trauma and pain of being present when his brother “Skeevie” was shot and killed, and he turned to therapy dogs to help him move forward.