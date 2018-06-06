Tom Brady turns up the volume at Patriots minicamp

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- Onlookers at New England Patriots mandatory minicamp Tuesday didn't even have to open their eyes to confirm quarterback Tom Brady's presence. All they had to do was listen.

Brady's booming voice, and ultra-vocal approach, helped raised the intensity level as he returned to the team after staying away for seven weeks of voluntary workouts.

"It's always loud with 12 out here," receiver Julian Edelman remarked. "He's an intimidating SOB."

Those in neighboring towns Tuesday might have heard Brady after two long pass attempts to wide receiver Kenny Britt, both up the left sideline.

Best of NFL Nation • Brady's back, connecting later than normal

• 21 things to know about Sam Darnold

• Why Big Ben's absence isn't an issue (yet)

• Bigger workload ahead for McCaffrey?

On the first, which Britt caught in stride, Brady yelled out emphatic words of encouragement to Britt, with whom he's in the early stages of attempting to build a rapport. On the second, which Brady delivered a bit too far and out of bounds, he shouted an expletive because he was so upset with himself.

Those were examples of the intensity Brady brought to practice, and teammates took note.

"He's the greatest of all time, so obviously there's a presence that comes with him," said receiver Jordan Matthews, who is in his first year with the Patriots after spending three seasons in Philadelphia (2014-2016) and one in Buffalo (2017). "So everybody else knows, 'Let's be on our stuff, let's make sure we're coming out here and getting our job done because we know he's going to get his done.' At the same time, it's a calmness, too."

As much as it could be in a June practice without pads, Brady, 40, seemed to pick up where he left off in Super Bowl LII, when he threw for 505 yards. To the surprise of no one, he appears to be in excellent physical condition, and his arm strength looks no different than previous years.

While Brady didn't address reporters after practice (if he does, it would likely be on Thursday), he acknowledged the presence of 109 credentialed media members upon arrival on the fields behind Gillette Stadium, saying, "What's up, guys?"

Then he got to work, taking first-team reps that previously had gone to veteran Brian Hoyer in his absence during voluntary organized team activities. With Hoyer bumped down to the No. 2 spot, it meant less work for 2018 seventh-round pick Danny Etling, who slid to the No. 3 position on the depth chart.

Brady called out the middle linebacker with authority -- the type of pre-snap verbiage that is often heard on television broadcasts -- and also yelled various calls to his fellow offensive teammates during no-huddle, situational work. Communication is a big part of spring practices, and while offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels (wearing a headset and calling in plays) occasionally huddled up with Brady to go over details, it all looked smooth.

At one point, encouraged with what he was seeing as owner Robert Kraft looked on from the sidelines, Brady implored his teammates to keep things going in a positive direction.

"Tom's a great leader, and obviously when he's in the huddle, it's great to see him," receiver Chris Hogan said.

Added tight end Rob Gronkowski, "That guy, I don't think he's ever going to look bad. He's never tired. His arm strength is always up there, so he's looking good."

Brady had previously explained that part of his offseason approach was acknowledging that his wife and kids make major sacrifices during the season, and that he was "really trying to fill my tank up so that when I do go back, I think I'll actually be, in my mind, a better player, a better teammate, because I'll be really rejuvenated."

He looked it on Tuesday.

It sounded that way on the field, too.