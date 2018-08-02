Eric Decker upgrades Patriots' wide receiver depth chart

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- With the New England Patriots expected to sign veteran wide receiver Eric Decker to a one-year deal, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, here is a re-setting of the team’s depth chart:

Julian Edelman (5-foot-10, 198 pounds) -- Tom Brady’s go-to guy is coming back from a torn ACL that cost him the 2017 season and will be suspended for the first four games of the season, so he won’t count against the initial 53-man roster.

Eric Decker dropped some passes last season in Tennessee, but he's made some clutch catches over his career. George Walker IV /The Tennessean via USA TODAY NETWORK

Chris Hogan (6-1, 210) -- Now in his third year in the system, he has the most experience working with Brady in the receiver room, outside of Edelman.

Phillip Dorsett (5-10, 192) -- Praised by Bill Belichick for having a “real good spring,” the 2015 first-round pick of the Colts has been taking quality reps in practice and is in position to carve out a larger role for himself.

Cordarrelle Patterson (6-2, 228) -- He is a roster lock because of his contributions as a kickoff returner and covering punts, but how much he contributes on offense is a wild card of sorts. He has shown big-play ability down the field in practice.

Tom Brady's new red zone target? Eric Decker has 34 red-zone touchdown catches since 2012, according to ESPN Stats & Info, although he only has three total over the past two seasons. Most Red-Zone Rec TD Since 2012 Jimmy Graham 42 Dez Bryant 35 Brandon Marshall 35 Eric Decker 34 Rob Gronkowski 34

Eric Decker (6-3, 214) -- Those who watched him last year in Tennessee noted that he sometimes struggled to create separation last season and had several dropped passes, but he remains a clutch option who has played in big games (TD catch in playoff win over Chiefs).

Kenny Britt (6-3, 230) -- In terms of pure physical traits, he is near the top of the charts and projects as more of an outside option. He’s opened training camp on the PUP list (hamstring) as the team is playing it safe with him.

Malcolm Mitchell (6-1, 200) -- The 2016 fourth-round pick still isn’t all the way back from a knee injury that cost him all of the 2017 season. At this point, the coaching staff can’t rely on his presence on the field, which is one reason why Decker was signed.

Riley McCarron (5-9, 198) -- A first-year player who spent 2017 on the Patriots’ practice squad, he is more of a pure slot option who has shown consistency in practice securing the ball.

Braxton Berrios (5-9, 190) -- Fitting a similar profile as McCarron, the 2018 sixth-round pick out of the University of Miami fits best in the slot and has been reliable as a punt returner in practice.

Devin Lucien (6-2, 200) -- In his second stint with the Patriots, the 2016 seventh-round pick makes some plays in practice down the field that catch the eye.

Paul Turner (5-10, 193) -- A second-year player out of Louisiana Tech, he was signed early in training camp to add depth when a string of injuries hit.