Watch: Cordarrelle Patterson reaches 20.82 MPH during TD return

New England Patriots receivers have struggled at times this season making an impact in the passing game, but Cordarrelle Patterson always had the promise of contributing something special as a kick returner.

Patterson fulfilled that promise on Sunday in Soldier Field when he took a kick back 95 yards for a touchdown.

Patterson found a seam up the middle, then broke right and the speedster took it in for his sixth career touchdown return. He reached a max speed of 20.82 MPH, according to NFL Next Gen Stats. That's the fastest any Patriots ball carrier has traveled on any play in 2018.

No other player has more than two kickoff return TDs since Patterson came into the league in 2013, according to ESPN Stats & Info.

It's tied for third-most in NFL history. Only Josh Cribbs and Leon Washington have more as they share the lead with eight.

The Patriots' special teams struck again in the third quarter with a blocked punt and 29-yard return for a touchdown. It was the first time the Patriots had multiple special-teams touchdowns in a game since Week 4 of 2010 against the Dolphins.