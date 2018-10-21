Josh Gordon's impact grows as Patriots hold on for win vs. Bears

Mitchell Trubisky launches a Hail Mary to the end zone and the Patriots stop Kevin White from reaching the end zone as time expires. (0:30)

CHICAGO -- Wide receiver Josh Gordon's immersion into the New England Patriots' culture and offensive attack has been one of the team’s most compelling storylines, and it reached a new level in Sunday's 38-31 victory over the Chicago Bears.

Three plays highlighted how the Tom Brady-to-Gordon connection has become such a key part of the attack, and they could be summed up this way:

The game-breaker.

The clutch all-or-nothing grab.

The momentum-stopper.

In a back-and-forth game that featured many twists -- with the Patriots’ inability to slow down Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky as a rusher being a primary issue in the first 35 minutes of action, and then a rally-to-the-ball tackle needed on a final Hail Mary attempt to close things out -- Gordon played a big role in helping restore order at various points.

Let’s start with the game-breaker.

Josh Gordon 55-yard reception was his longest since an 80-yarder during Week 14 of 2013 against the Patriots, according to ESPN Stats & Information research. Mike DiNovo/USA TODAY Sports

Gordon’s 55-yard catch-and-run in the fourth quarter set up the Patriots’ final touchdown two plays later, giving them a two-touchdown cushion. On a day in which the Patriots didn’t play their best (three turnovers) but relied on two special-teams touchdowns, they needed all the breathing room they could get.

It turned out Gordon (four catches, 100 yards) needed some help as well, as he was so exhausted after the play that he came to the sideline for a two-play break.

And not to be overlooked before that was Gordon’s clutch all-or-nothing 19-yard catch on fourth-and-1 in the second quarter. He crashed to the ground upon making the catch up the right sideline, causing his helmet to fly off. Five plays later, the Patriots scored a touchdown to go ahead 21-17.

In the first quarter, Gordon also delivered a momentum-stopping 20-yard catch after a 7-0 lead had turned into a 10-7 deficit and Soldier Field was rocking.

Those chunk plays were hard to come by early in the season, but Gordon -- who has decisively become a top-two option in the team’s offense -- gives the Patriots a better chance to make them. As Brady has said, big-time players step up to make plays when the team needs them most, and it was telling that Gordon was involved in so many of them Sunday.

As it relates to the big-picture snapshot at receiver, with the Patriots next set to visit the Buffalo Bills on Monday Oct. 29, consider that Gordon is now playing in all two-, three- and four-receiver sets for the team, with Chris Hogan and Phillip Dorsett having their playing-time reduced as a result.

That is a big change from Gordon's first two games with the team, when he played 18 snaps apiece. Last week against the Chiefs, he was on for 63. Against the Bears, he played 61.

Gordon’s role continues to grow, as does his impact on the team.