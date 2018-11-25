Sony Michel proves he's the key to the Patriots' offense

Sony Michel gets the call on 3rd-and-goal and punches a 1-yard touchdown to extend the Patriots' lead to 27-13 over New York. (0:25)

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- The New England Patriots are widely viewed as a contender because of the presence of head coach Bill Belichick, quarterback Tom Brady and tight end Rob Gronkowski -- three of the best ever at what they do.

But the key for the 2018 Patriots to achieve their championship hopes just might be rookie running back Sony Michel.

The first-round draft choice from Georgia, No. 31 overall, was the best player on the field in the Patriots’ 27-13 victory over the New York Jets. His 133 rushing yards were the most by a Patriots player since Jonas Gray totaled 201 in the 2014 season.

Sony Michel helps balance out the Patriots' offense, and that was on display Sunday with a big performance by the rookie running back. Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

When Michel gets going on the ground, it takes the burden off Brady, Gronkowski, receiver Julian Edelman and others in the passing game.

Simply put, he settles things down.

Michel’s breakthrough was among the best news for the Patriots from Sunday’s win, which wasn’t as decisive of an overall performance as they hoped to deliver coming off their bye. But proving they can successfully turn to the running game -- especially as the weather in the Northeast is getting colder and adverse weather conditions are a more likely possibility -- is an important ingredient for most teams with championship hopes.

The Patriots topped 200 yards rushing as a team to improve to 8-3, keeping pace with the AFC’s top seed, the 9-2 Chiefs. The Steelers (7-2-1) and Texans (7-3) are also in the mix.

Even better for the Patriots: Michel should have some company in the offensive backfield next Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings with the projected return of Rex Burkhead from the injured-reserve list. That is the first game in which Burkhead (concussion) is eligible to return.

Michel should still assume the lead role, but the Patriots project to mix Burkhead in every third series or so. The team also has an effective two-running-back package with Burkhead and James White that opens up more possibilities.

The 5-foot-11, 215-pound Michel combines power and speed that challenges opposing defenses in multiple ways. For a brief time in the third quarter Sunday, the Patriots had to play without him when he left the game with an apparent back injury after taking a shot on a short-yardage carry.

But Michel ultimately returned, and in no surprise, that coincided with the Patriots ultimately seizing control of the game.