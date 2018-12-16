Watch: Chris Hogan had the most wide-open TD catch in last three seasons

How open was New England Patriots receiver Chris Hogan on his 63-yard touchdown reception in the first quarter Sunday? The nearest defender was 19.23 yards away, according to NFL Next Gen Stats, which is the most yards of separation on a touchdown pass over the last three seasons.

Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels unveiled a creative design with Rob Gronkowski coming in motion from left to right to give the look of a wham block and with Julian Edelman coming in motion from right to left on a fake end-around. Meanwhile, Rex Burkhead delivered a key block to keep Tom Brady clean. Brady stepped up to see a wide-open Hogan as three defenders gravitated to Josh Gordon in the middle of the field.

It was Brady's longest touchdown pass since a 64-yard TD to Brandin Cooks in Week 11 of last season against the Raiders, according to ESPN Stats & Info.

It was tied for the second-longest TD pass Brady has thrown against the Steelers. His longest was an 81-yarder to Aaron Dobson in Week 9 of 2013, according to ESPN Stats & Info.

Contributing: ESPN Patriots reporter Mike Reiss