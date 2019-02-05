        <
          Best of the Patriots' Super Bowl LIII parade: Celebrating No. 6

          Patriots celebrate Super Bowl LIII win in Boston (1:20)

          Tom Brady and the New England Patriots celebrate their 6th Super Bowl title in the streets of Boston in front of hundreds of thousands of fans. (1:20)

          The repetition of celebrating championships has not diminished the thrill in Boston as a crowd expected to exceed one million poured into the streets Tuesday to cheer on the sixth such parade for the New England Patriots.

