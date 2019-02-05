Best of the Patriots' Super Bowl LIII parade: Celebrating No. 6

Tom Brady and the New England Patriots celebrate their 6th Super Bowl title in the streets of Boston in front of hundreds of thousands of fans. (1:20)

If Super Bowl LIII was his last game, then Rob Gronkowski is going out a winner and was ready to celebrate the moment during Tuesday's parade. John Tlumacki/The Boston Globe/Getty Images

The repetition of celebrating championships has not diminished the thrill in Boston as a crowd expected to exceed one million poured into the streets Tuesday to cheer on the sixth such parade for the New England Patriots.

Wow, it's not even 9 a.m. but look how many people have already gathered for the Patriots parade! pic.twitter.com/e6cLpLK6qV — Mike Cole (@MikeColeNESN) February 5, 2019

Gronk is ready for the Patriots' parade with a full bottle 🍷



(via @7News) pic.twitter.com/NNLaI0P2eP — ESPN (@espn) February 5, 2019

.@STEVEBURTONWBZ to Tom Brady - a Patriots championship parade tradition (video via @wbzsports broadcast). pic.twitter.com/A6nO22epty — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) February 5, 2019

Starting center David Andrews sheds his No. 60 jersey for a more natural look (screenshot courtesy of @wbzsports) pic.twitter.com/lqzpYdlWAI — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) February 5, 2019

Super Bowl MVP Julian Edelman counts out six to the crowd - for the number of overall Patriots Super Bowl rings - before pointing to his thumb to note the need for a second hand to account for them all (screenshots courtesy of @wbzsports broadcast). pic.twitter.com/BY9lC0is05 — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) February 5, 2019

New England Thank You!!!!!! — Kyle Van Noy (@KVN_03) February 5, 2019