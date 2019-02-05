Best of the Patriots' Super Bowl LIII parade: Celebrating No. 6

The repetition of celebrating championships has not diminished the thrill in Boston as a crowd expected to exceed one million poured into the streets Tuesday to cheer on the sixth such parade for the New England Patriots.
Boston. You are insane. #LFG pic.twitter.com/JuMtknSNQY— Julian Edelman (@Edelman11) February 5, 2019
#stillhere pic.twitter.com/JIKBWXvnqn— Brian Hoyer (@bhoyer7) February 5, 2019
Wow, it's not even 9 a.m. but look how many people have already gathered for the Patriots parade! pic.twitter.com/e6cLpLK6qV— Mike Cole (@MikeColeNESN) February 5, 2019
Happy Bill (screenshots from @wbzsports broadcast). pic.twitter.com/yxtWRIRSBF— Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) February 5, 2019
Gronk is ready for the Patriots' parade with a full bottle 🍷— ESPN (@espn) February 5, 2019
(via @7News) pic.twitter.com/NNLaI0P2eP
.@STEVEBURTONWBZ to Tom Brady - a Patriots championship parade tradition (video via @wbzsports broadcast). pic.twitter.com/A6nO22epty— Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) February 5, 2019
Starting center David Andrews sheds his No. 60 jersey for a more natural look (screenshot courtesy of @wbzsports) pic.twitter.com/lqzpYdlWAI— Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) February 5, 2019
Super Bowl MVP Julian Edelman counts out six to the crowd - for the number of overall Patriots Super Bowl rings - before pointing to his thumb to note the need for a second hand to account for them all (screenshots courtesy of @wbzsports broadcast). pic.twitter.com/BY9lC0is05— Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) February 5, 2019
New England Thank You!!!!!!— Kyle Van Noy (@KVN_03) February 5, 2019
Starting center David Andrews, his hands full, with starting guards Joe Thuney and Shaq Mason. This screenshot, via @wbzsports broadcast, perhaps best captures the fun players had at today's parade. pic.twitter.com/N6ZxTj78W7— Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) February 5, 2019