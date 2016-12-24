Rumors persist, but Saints don't appear eager to part with Sean Payton

METAIRIE, La. -- The Sean Payton coaching rumors have become an annual holiday tradition. And they can’t be ruled outha since Payton showed a willingness to explore his options last year before signing a new five-year extension with the New Orleans Saints worth more than $9 million per year.

But there is no indication, as some have reported, that the New Orleans Saints will be more willing or eager to part ways with Payton this offseason.

One source refuted the NFL Network’s contention Saturday that “morale is lower than it has been in the past, and uncertainty over Payton’s future is one reason why.”

If anything, the source said morale is higher this year than it was last year.

Although the Saints (6-8) are headed toward their third straight non-winning season, there is a belief throughout the organization -- including Payton -- that the team is pointing in the right direction with a stronger base of young talent. And that this season was close to turning out differently, with the Saints losing six games by six points or less – two of them because of blocked kicks returned for scores.

CBS first reported last week that the Saints would consider trading Payton if he has other suitors, and that it would not likely require hefty compensation.

Payton shut down questions on the subject twice this past week, responding once with, “Any more Tampa questions?” – a reference to Saturday’s game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The NFL Network then reported Saturday that Payton is monitoring the Los Angeles Rams vacancy with “sincere interest” – though a move was described as “possible” rather than imminent or likely.

Of course, such a move would also be contingent on the Rams wanting Payton -- and wanting him enough to offer the Saints the proper level of compensation in return. So far, there have not been any reports of the Rams targeting Payton. And ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Saturday that the Rams have been focusing on several lower-profile coordinators to this point.

It makes sense that a high-profile job like Los Angeles could pique Payton’s interest. Not only is it a mega-market, but the Rams have a stellar defensive base and a young quarterback and running back in Jared Goff and Todd Gurley to build around. Goff has struggled as a rookie, but Payton seemed to have a positive outlook on him during the pre-draft process when the Saints scouted Goff before he ultimately went to L.A. with the No. 1 overall pick.

Payton legitimately considered other options last year -- with the San Francisco 49ers emerging as a possible landing spot, per sources, and the Indianapolis Colts were reportedly a consideration as well. But the ideas were ultimately nixed by one or both parties.

Payton’s mentor is Bill Parcells, who believed in the idea of moving on to other jobs rather than staying too long in one place. And Payton has now been with New Orleans for 11 years, with his last winning season in 2013. So it remains possible that the right job could lure him away.

But the decision would ultimately be up to owner Tom Benson and general manager Mickey Loomis. They wouldn’t force Payton to stay against his will, but they would surely demand proper compensation.

The Saints signed Payton to that monster contract extension in March because they felt like he was the best person to guide their current rebuilding efforts. And that opinion hasn’t changed based on the results of this season -- though as I wrote last week, 2017 is shaping up as a must-win season for the future of Payton, Loomis and quarterback Drew Brees.

Players mostly blew off the topic of the coaching rumors as idle speculation when asked last week. But offensive tackle Zach Strief said they’ve gotten used to such reports -- and have only themselves to blame for them.

“It’s the nature of the landscape right now -- is there’s no longer anything to talk about in terms of the rest of the season. Playoffs are out, so we’re not talking about that. So what do you talk about? You talk about the conflict,” Strief said, suggesting there will probably be rumors involving Brees and receiver Brandin Cooks, among others, too. “And we did that to ourselves. So it’s fair. And that’ll be handled the right way. It’s not the first time, it won’t be the last. So I’m not frustrated by it.”