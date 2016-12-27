First 1,000-yard season would 'mean a lot' to Saints' Mark Ingram

METAIRIE, La. -- Mark Ingram was temporarily benched in Week 8 and demoted into a timeshare with Tim Hightower because of fumbles in back-to-back games.

But the New Orleans Saints running back is still having the best year of his career -- a testament to the perseverance he has shown throughout his six years in New Orleans.

Ingram needs 60 yards Sunday at the Atlanta Falcons for his first 1,000-yard rushing season. And one more touchdown will give him a new career high with 10.

He has already set a career high with 1,230 yards from scrimmage. And his career-best 5.1 yards per carry are tied for third among NFL running backs this year.

“It would mean a lot,” Ingram said of the 1,000-yard milestone. “Every running back wants to rush for 1,000 yards, and I’ve been close a couple times. So it’s definitely something I’ll be looking forward to and trying my best to accomplish, along with getting us our final win of the season.

“Everybody hopes that when they come in right away, they can rush for a thousand their rookie year and be a perennial 1,000-yard rusher. But that just hasn’t been the case."

Saints running back Mark Ingram is 60 yards shy of his first 1,000-yard rushing season. Stephen Lew/Icon Sportswire

Ingram had 964 rushing yards and nine TDs when he went to the Pro Bowl as an alternate in 2014, but he played in only 13 games that year because of a broken hand.

Last year, he had 769 rushing yards through 12 games when his season ended with a shoulder injury.

Earlier in his career, Ingram was stuck in a crowded timeshare with guys like Pierre Thomas, Chris Ivory and Darren Sproles.

“It’s just been a lot of different things,” Ingram said. “My role, you know I wasn’t always a featured guy when I first got here. A couple of times, missing a couple games throughout a season. Health, and just opportunities man. ...

"And there hasn’t been a 1,000-yard rusher in New Orleans since '06. So the way we run our offense, the way we spread the ball around hasn’t allowed a lot of backs to run for 1,000.”

Ingram has 4,135 career rushing yards since being drafted in the first round out of Alabama in 2011. He is 30 yards away from moving past Dalton Hilliard into third place on the Saints’ career rushing yardage lost – and 133 yards away from moving past George Rogers into second place.

Ingram will need another two years, at least, to pass Deuce McAllister, who ranks No. 1 with 6,096.

Ingram, who won the Heisman trophy at Alabama, struck a Heisman pose for the first time in his career last week while scoring two touchdowns and a two-point conversion in New Orleans’ 31-24 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. It was an emotional release after a turbulent season that included him throwing a fit on the sideline when he didn’t score one week earlier.

When asked what he’ll do during Sunday’s game if and when he reaches 1,000, Ingram said, “I’m just gonna keep running.”

“Gonna keep running and try and get more yards man,” Ingram continued. “It’ll be cool to break 1,000. But it’s not gonna be like anything crazy, because for one, our season’s gonna be over after that game. And two, I believe I can rush for 1,000 all the time, given health and opportunity.

“So I’ll just be proud and thank the Lord for giving me an opportunity to rush for 1,000, if I’m able to accomplish that, and get ready to work for my second 1,000-yard year in a row. So that’ll be my focus, and I’m just grateful and thankful for the opportunity to play this game and be healthy and be with my teammates.”