Drew Brees 'absolutely' expects Sean Payton to stay with Saints

METAIRIE, La. -- The Sean Payton rumors have been more of a whisper this year than a constant drumbeat like last season, when the New Orleans Saints had to deal with weekly reports of Payton possibly leaving to coach another team.

But Saints quarterback Drew Brees insisted Wednesday that he feels the same way he did a year ago -- he "absolutely" thinks Payton will stay.

"I've heard some of the same stuff that I heard last year," Brees said. "And I felt like I had a pretty good feeling last year, and I don't see why it would be any different this year."

Saints offensive tackle Zach Strief also said he doesn't see "any credence at all" to such reports and said, "I'm just so over the whole random, 'sources say' that never materializes, that's never accounted for."

Payton did seriously consider the idea of moving on to another team last year. The San Francisco 49ers emerged as one possibility that Payton considered, and the Indianapolis Colts showed some level of interest. However, Payton ultimately recommitted to the Saints within a matter of days after the season ended. And he later signed a five-year extension worth more than $9 million per year.

It's possible that Payton could be more interested in leaving this year if a better opportunity presents itself (he has so far rejected questions on the subject). The NFL Network reported that he is monitoring the Los Angeles Rams' vacancy with "sincere interest."

But there are two problems with that idea.

For one, Saints owner Tom Benson and general manager Mickey Loomis would have to agree to let Payton go -- and would demand compensation in return. And a source refuted reports that they are more willing to let Payton go this year or would demand lesser compensation for him. If anything, the source suggested to ESPN that the opposite is true. By all accounts, both Payton and the front office are pleased with the direction the Saints (7-8) are heading this year, despite missing the playoffs for a third consecutive season.

The other problem is that it's unclear if the Rams or any other team plans to aggressively pursue Payton and pay the required compensation.

So while the idea can't be ruled out, it seems like it would take a perfect storm to keep Payton from coming back for a 12th year in New Orleans.

Brees insisted it hasn't been a distraction to the team.

"No," Brees told a group of reporters, "because the only time I really hear about it is when I talk to you guys."