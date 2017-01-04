Saints' Mark Ingram to frame O-line jerseys in home after first 1,000-yard season

METAIRIE, La. -- Mark Ingram knows who paved the way for his first 1,000-yard season.

But just to make sure he doesn't forget, the New Orleans Saints running back said he plans to have the jerseys of his offensive linemen framed to hang them up in his home.

"Those guys are a big part of my goal and accomplishment," Ingram said after he finished the year with 1,043 rushing yards, 319 receiving yards and a career-high 10 touchdowns.

"Those are my linemen. and I want to have a little memorabilia, something for it. This is my first one in the NFL, so I'm excited about it," said Ingram, who said he also plans to "make sure they're well taken care of" on their upcoming offensive line trip.

"I've always wanted to run for 1,000 ever since I got into the league," Mark Ingram said. Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

Ingram said the milestone was "bittersweet" since it came during a 38-32 loss to the Atlanta Falcons and a third straight 7-9 season. But he said, "It's a team achievement, and it's something that I think everyone on the offense can take pride in, the offensive line and tight ends and receivers, everybody. So I'm thankful."

"I've always wanted to run for 1,000 ever since I got into the league, and it took six years. I got close a couple times. But I'm thankful that I did," Ingram said. "And I appreciate my teammates, I appreciate my coaches. And this is for them, this is for my family. And I just gotta thank the Lord, because it's hard to play 16 games."

Saints coach Sean Payton said he thinks 2016 was Ingram's "best year" -- which is saying a lot, considering the key role Ingram played in 2015 and 2014 (when he made the Pro Bowl as an alternate). Both of those seasons were shortened by injuries, though. This time, Ingram played all 16 games.

Payton pointed to Ingram's average of 5.1 yards per carry (the best of his career and fifth best among all NFL running backs this season) and the long runs that Ingram broke this season. Ingram had a career-high 75-yard TD run and a 61-yard run among his season highlights. And he passed the 1,000-yard threshold on a 38-yard run.

"Man, he had some long runs this season. And I think the guys up front, I think we made strides in the running game. And we've gotta continue to look at improving that," Payton told WWL Radio. "But he ran physical, ran with good pad level. I know his yards after contact were really high.

"I'm proud of him and excited to see him have a season like that because I know he works extremely hard at it."

It's also impressive that Ingram had such a great year despite battling some adversity in the middle of the season.

Ingram lost just two fumbles (the most he has ever lost in a season). But they came in back-to-back games -- one in the second half of a close loss at Kansas City in Week 7, the other in the first quarter against Seattle in Week 8. Ingram was benched for the rest of the Seattle game, then demoted into a timeshare with Tim Hightower for most of the remainder of the year.

Ingram responded in a big way, though. His five biggest rushing outputs came over the final nine games -- including three 100-yard games. And he scored seven of his 10 touchdowns over the final nine games.

When asked how he feels about people saying he "quietly" had one of the best seasons in the NFL, Ingram said, "Sometimes people just like kind of forget about me or whatever. I'm not too much of a flashy guy, just put my head down and bring my lunch pail to work every day, just grind, and I just try to be humble and be a team guy."

"I guess I appreciate them saying it was quietly one of the best seasons," Ingram added, "but I want it to be loudly one of the best seasons."