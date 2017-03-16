Brandin Cooks says desire to leave Saints was 'exaggerated'

Adam Schefter speculates the Brandin Cooks trade could be a prelude to New England swapping Malcolm Butler to the Saints for the 32nd pick in the draft. (1:14)

Brandin Cooks shot down the idea that he was the one pushing for a trade out of New Orleans.

“If we can set this straight, I think a lot of that and what was going on got taken out of context and a little exaggerated,” the former New Orleans Saints receiver said during his introductory call with the New England Patriots media on Wednesday. “And throughout the process, I felt like I had to take the blows and keep my mouth shut, which is fine. It just happened to be a great opportunity for both sides.

“To be able to build what [the Saints] want to build and to be sent off to a good team, for me I think is a win-win situation. Like I said, the rumors out there and what’s been going on and what’s been told, I don’t let it bother me. I’m just here to play football, and that’s what it’s all about.”

Cooks went public with his frustrations over his role in the Saints’ offense last year. He mostly felt he was being used too often as a deep clear-out receiver -- an issue that lasted for much of the season but really came to a boil when he was targeted zero times in a 49-21 rout of the Los Angeles Rams.

There were hints that Cooks’ frustration continued into the offseason. ESPN Patriots reporter Mike Reiss wrote about how Cooks said he feels as if he can be used in a more versatile role in New England. But it’s unclear whether Cooks ever “demanded” a trade or threatened to hold out of summer camps or anything to that level.

Regardless, the Saints saw value in trading Cooks while his stock was so high and he was still under team control for two more years because they likely weren’t going to offer him a lucrative, long-term extension beyond 2018.

As dynamic as Cooks has been with back-to-back 1,100-yard seasons, the Saints have always been confident they can field an elite passing offense without paying elite dollars to receivers. Plus, they have another No. 1 receiver in last year’s breakout rookie, Michael Thomas.

In the end, Cooks insisted there is no “bad blood” between him and the Saints.

“First of all, once I found out about [the trade], I was thankful for the opportunity to play in New Orleans and the opportunity they’ve given me there. No bad blood. I love everything about the organization and the people. Things just happen in life,” Cooks said. “Second thing, when I found out about it, I was ecstatic to be able to come play for an organization like New England and play for a guy like coach [Bill] Belichick and Tom [Brady] and Mr. [Robert] Kraft and his family.

“The whole process was a blessing as soon as I found out. I couldn’t be more thankful throughout this time, and as far as the [past] praise from Coach Belichick, I’ve never known about it. At the end of the day, I feel like I have to earn his trust when I come in and play and continue doing what I’ve been doing.”