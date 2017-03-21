Manti Te'o could be nice fit for Saints, depending on where he plays

METAIRIE, La. -- The more quality defensive players the New Orleans Saints can add this offseason, the better. But it will be interesting to see where they all line up after the Saints added their second middle linebacker in two weeks, agreeing to a two-year deal with former Los Angeles Chargers signal-caller/co-captain Manti Te'o.

Sean Payton identified an edge rusher and cornerback as the Saints' two "musts" heading into this offseason. But so far, they have made their biggest defensive moves at linebacker.

The Saints also signed former Carolina Panthers linebacker A.J. Klein to a three-year, $15 million deal on the first day of free agency. And they still have last year’s starting middle linebacker, Craig Robertson, who led the team with 115 tackles last season.

The Saints added former Charger Manti Te'o to the logjam they have developing at middle linebacker. AP Photo/Ryan Kang

Terms: Two years per source, financial details not immediately available

ESPN 150 ranking: No. 40

Grade B-minus: Getting Te'o at this stage of free agency signals that he was probably a bargain. And he has been a very solid, underrated player for the Chargers when healthy over the past four years -- smart, instinctual and well-liked and respected by teammates. But it’s a bit surprising to see New Orleans invest in both Te’o and Klein, especially because they often use only two linebackers. Even if some of these guys move to outside linebacker, there won’t be enough playing time to go around.

What it means: Based on the way the Saints aggressively went out and got Klein on the first day of free agency, Klein probably will be penciled in as the starting middle linebacker to start the offseason. But Te'o, 26, could give him a run for his money. The 6-foot-1, 241-pounder started 34 of the 38 games he played in San Diego. The main thing holding him back was a series of injuries, including a torn Achilles tendon he suffered in Week 3 last season. A second-round pick out of Notre Dame in 2013, Te’o has 222 career tackles with 1.5 sacks, two interceptions and a forced fumble. It’s also possible that Te'o could be moved to strongside linebacker, though he doesn’t have much experience there, and that is a part-time position in New Orleans. Perhaps Robertson or Klein could move to the weak side to split time with (or replace) Dannell Ellerbe. No matter what, these moves don't leave much room for struggling former first-round draft pick Stephone Anthony to resurrect his career.

What’s the risk? Injuries are obviously a concern. Before Te’o missed 13 games with the torn Achilles last year, he missed a combined 13 games in his first three seasons with various foot and ankle ailments. Also, it’s unclear if he has the versatility to play outside linebacker or be a core special-teams player. But if the Saints find the right fit for him, Te’o should absolutely be an asset for a defense that needs them.