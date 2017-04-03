Chase Daniel: 'I'd be crazy' not to think about replacing Drew Brees one day

METAIRIE, La. -- Chase Daniel wants to be a starter in the NFL. But the way he figures it, backing up Drew Brees with the New Orleans Saints isn’t a bad way to get there.

“For me, it was a chance to further my career. Obviously if you’re in this business to just be a backup and just get along, then you’re not gonna last very long in my opinion,” said Daniel, who asked to be released from the Philadelphia Eagles where he saw less of a future sitting behind 2016 rookie Carson Wentz. “So for me, it was about an opportunity to not only come back to New Orleans where I started my career, but also put myself in a position to become a starter down the road. Now is it in New Orleans? I don’t know. Is it somewhere else? Hopefully.

Chase Daniel said that he left the Eagles on good terms, asking for his release to seek a better opportunity to further his career. Eric Hartline/USA TODAY Sports

“That’s obviously my goal and to become not only a starter, but a Pro Bowl starter.”

Daniel said, “I’d be crazy” to say that he didn’t consider the idea of replacing Brees at some point, “to learn this offense, to get noticed in this offense and see where it takes me.”

But he also acknowledged that, “obviously Drew, he’s Superman. He could play till he’s 45 if he wanted to.”

Daniel said he had opportunities with other teams -- including the chance to compete for a starting job elsewhere -- but he repeatedly said that New Orleans “is the best opportunity for me and my family for this one-year deal.”

Daniel also called New Orleans “home.” And when asked if he meant that literally, he said no, that he lives in Dallas in the offseason.

“But I think anytime you start your career somewhere and you’re there for four years and are able to win a Super Bowl there and still stay in contact with all the coaches and some of the players, I think you almost have to consider it home a little bit,” said Daniel, who said Brees -- his “big brother” -- played a big part in his decision to come back.

As for Philadelphia, Daniel said the divorce was very cordial.

“We’ve had healthy long conversations with [executive VP of football operations] Howie Roseman. Howie’s a great guy, he’s treated me very fairly throughout this entire process. And we just both felt that it was best to sort of move on so I could grow my career, and it was in perfect timing because we had really thought about that before they had signed Nick [Foles]. And I know they were looking for a veteran backup in Nick Foles, and I know Nick very well. So it sort of worked out well for both,” Daniel said. “There’s different scenarios that took place that obviously when we signed there at the beginning of the free-agency period last year changed. Listen, they felt like they could go and move up to No. 2, which they did, and get their franchise quarterback for 10-plus years going forward.

“Now I hope Carson plays that long. I think he’s an excellent guy, he’s an excellent player. He’s very smart for his age. But for me personally, I felt that being in Philadelphia, even though I loved the city, just my career was sort of stagnant a little bit. So to be able to get a chance to get back here … this was the best spot.”