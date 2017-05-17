How Adrian Peterson can earn up to $15.25 million with Saints

Adrian Peterson received only $3.5 million in guarantees in his new deal with the New Orleans Saints. But as ESPN Minnesota Vikings reporter Ben Goessling highlighted, the 32-year-old former MVP can earn substantially more through incentives based on yardage, touchdowns and the Saints' playoff prospects.

The incentives are staggered from 750-yard rushing seasons and six touchdowns per year to 1,500-yard seasons and Super Bowl wins.

For example, if Peterson hits a reasonable goal of 1,000 rushing yards, eight rushing/receiving touchdowns and the Saints make it one round into the playoffs this year, he’ll earn an extra $1 million right away, plus another $1 million in 2018 roster bonuses.

The maximum Peterson can earn if he hits every incentive (including those 1,500-yard seasons and Super Bowl wins) is $15.25 million over two years.

Here is the full breakdown of Peterson’s contract:

Signing bonus: $2.5 million

2017: $1 million base salary (fully guaranteed).

2018: $1.05 million base salary. $750,000 roster bonus due on third day of league year. $50,000 workout bonus. Up to $1.25 million in weekly roster bonuses for every week spent on the 53-man roster, injured reserve or physically-unable-to-perform list. Up to $400,000 in additional per-game roster bonuses for every game on the active 46-man roster.

Incentives in 2017 and 2018: Up to $8.25 million in total (see breakdown below).

Rushing yard incentives: $150,000 for 750 rushing yards OR $250,000 for 1,000 rushing yards OR $750,000 for 1,250 rushing yards OR $1 million for 1,500 rushing yards.

Note: If Peterson reaches any of those incentives in 2017, his 2018 weekly roster bonus total will increase by the same amount.

Touchdown incentives: $250,000 for 6 rushing/receiving touchdowns OR $500,000 for 8 rushing/receiving touchdowns OR $750,000 for 10 rushing/receiving touchdowns IF he also leads the NFL in rushing touchdowns.

Note: If Peterson reaches any of those incentives in 2017, his 2018 weekly roster bonus total will increase by the same amount.

Team/player performance incentives: $250,000 if Peterson runs for 750 yards in the regular season AND plays in wild-card or divisional playoff game. OR $500,000 if Peterson runs for 750 yards in the regular season AND plays in conference championship game. OR $1 million if Peterson runs for 750 yards in the regular season AND Saints win Super Bowl. (*Note: If Peterson reaches any of those incentives in 2017, his 2018 weekly roster bonus total will increase by the same amount.)

Note: If any of Peterson’s 2018 incentives become labeled as "likely to be earned" based on his 2017 performance, they will be changed to “not likely to be earned” incentives in 2018, requiring him to improve on his performance from 2017 to 2018.