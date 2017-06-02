Drew Brees mighty impressed with Ted Ginn Jr.: 'He can fly'

METAIRIE, La. -- Although Adrian Peterson was the topic of the day at New Orleans Saints camp, it was another 32-year-old newcomer who stole the show during Thursday’s practice.

Receiver Ted Ginn Jr. flashed his trademark speed on two deep catches from Drew Brees behind the defense (one in full-team drills and one in 7-on-7 drills). He also made an impressive sideline catch during team drills and another one in traffic over the middle.

Ginn did have one notable drop in team drills (something else he has been known for over the years). But it was an impressive day overall -- and a reminder of just how fast the former track star still is in his 11th NFL season.

“I could not be more impressed with Teddy,” Brees said of the former first-round draft pick, who is on his fifth NFL team after having the best two-year stretch of his career with the Carolina Panthers.

“I think he’s great for that room, just as being a veteran guy who’s been around a long time, played a lot of football,” Brees said. “I think he’s played some of his best football here over the last few years too, as he’s become more veteran. And I think he just brings a great element to that room -- wisdom and leadership. And he’s still extremely productive.

“He certainly doesn’t look like he’s lost a step. He can fly.”