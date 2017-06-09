Adrian Peterson gets week of rest as Mark Ingram returns for Saints

METAIRIE, La. -- We still have yet to get a glimpse of the New Orleans Saints' new two-headed monster in the backfield, but it should finally come during next week’s veteran minicamp.

Mark Ingram missed the first two weeks of OTA practices with an unspecified injury issue. Ingram was back on the practice field Thursday -- but Adrian Peterson was absent.

Saints coach Sean Payton explained that Peterson has been resting this whole week as the Saints play it smart with his workload.

Mark Ingram was back at Saints OTAs after an unspecified injury; backfield mate Adrian Peterson was out resting. Stephen Lew/Icon Sportswire

Peterson, 32, has been drawing some rave reviews from new teammates, who are marveling at his rare combination of power and speed. But he is still headed into his 11th NFL season and played only three games in 2016 because of a torn meniscus in his right knee.

“He’s fine,” Payton said. “The last three days here, we backed off his reps. He was in, got his workout in, he’s doing fine. It’s mainly just paying attention to where he’s at physically. Last week he had a good week. And you’ll see him again Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. So he’s doing good.”

Peterson has been on hand for the Saints’ entire offseason program this year, which wasn’t always the norm for him during his 10 seasons with the Minnesota Vikings.

Peterson often stayed home to train in Houston early during the Vikings’ offseason conditioning program. But he did attend the team’s voluntary veteran minicamp during Mike Zimmer’s first seasons as head coach.

Likewise, Peterson said it was important for him to fully participate now that he is joining a new team for the first time in a decade.

“Yeah, of course, coming around and knowing Coach Payton and the guru he is offensively, I know it’s gonna be a lot to take in. So I wanted to get in the building,” Peterson said. “You know, I was in Minnesota for 10 years, so once I got comfortable, I kind of knew the program and knew exactly what these guys were installing, the basic stuff. But coming into a whole new system, it was important for me to fully get a good grasp of what Coach Payton was asking from us.”

When asked if he appreciates that, Payton said, “I like that New Orleans is closer to Houston than Minnesota is.”