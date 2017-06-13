Shellfish allergy won't stop Adrian Peterson from 'tearing up' New Orleans cuisine

METAIRIE, La. -- Adrian Peterson found out that he was allergic to certain types of shellfish after a scary reaction to gumbo during training camp with the Minnesota Vikings in 2012.

He had another flare-up in 2015 after he ate shrimp the day before a game.

Adrian Peterson runs a drill during the Saints minicamp on Tuesday. Derick E. Hingle/USA TODAY Sports

But the New Orleans Saints’ new running back insisted he won’t let that stop him from enjoying one of the best parts of his new city’s culture -- the seafood.

“I haven’t eaten gumbo since I’ve been here. But I love gumbo, so I will be eatin’ some gumbo,” said Peterson, who said he has been “tearin’ up” some charbroiled oysters so far.

Peterson said he always keeps an EpiPen with him to be safe. He knows scallops are a problem, and sometimes grilled shrimp or cocktail shrimp. But luckily he has been safe with most seafood.

An equally big concern, Peterson suggested, is what the food might do to his waistline.

“I’ve been trying to stay away, because when I first got here, I did my body fat, and it was about seven or eight. Then two weeks later, I did it and it was approaching nine or 10,” Peterson said. “So I was like, ‘Ahh, I’m gonna have to make sure I stop eating so good.’ But it’s so delicious.

“It was something I was looking forward to coming here, just the food the culture and the people -- great people here. It’s been an amazing experience so far.”