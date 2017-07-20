Adrian Peterson revival adds drama to 2017 New Orleans Saints camp

The New Orleans Saints open training camp on July 26 at their practice facility in Metairie, Louisiana. Here's a closer look at the Saints' camp:

Top storyline: The two most important things the Saints need to accomplish this summer involve revamping the defense and replenishing the banged-up offensive line. But the most compelling storyline will be the revival of Adrian Peterson.

One of the NFL's all-time great running backs is determined to prove he's not close to being finished at age 32, despite missing most of last year with a torn meniscus in his knee. Peterson is especially motivated since the Minnesota Vikings let him go after 10 years, and he had to settle for a bargain deal with the Saints that would entail sharing time with Mark Ingram. Peterson has received rave reviews from his new teammates so far this summer, but we'll be able to gauge his progress even better once the pads come on.

QB depth chart: Speaking of future Hall of Famers determined to outrun Father Time, Drew Brees is still thriving at 38. He just led the NFL for the seventh time with 5,208 passing yards last season. Brees is heading into the final year of his contract, but he has given every indication that he plans to stay in New Orleans as long as he's wanted.

This position group would have been much more dramatic if the Saints had drafted Patrick Mahomes II in the first round (which came close to happening). But the Saints did upgrade their backup spot by bringing back 30-year-old Chase Daniel to replace Luke McCown. Third-year pro Garrett Grayson and fifth-year pro Ryan Nassib will battle to obtain a developmental spot on the 53-man roster.

Bubble watch: At least one or two prominent linebackers will probably miss the cut for the Saints, who have loaded up on depth to revamp the position. Stephone Anthony, a 2015 first-round pick, is in jeopardy if he doesn't show marked improvement under new linebackers coach Mike Nolan, or else fails to become a special-teams asset. Veterans Dannell Ellerbe and Manti Te'o need to prove they can stay healthy to secure spots on a roster that also includes newly-signed A.J. Klein, newly-drafted Alex Anzalone, last year's leading tackler Craig Robertson and versatile backup Nate Stupar, among others.

That rookie could start: The obvious answer is cornerback Marshon Lattimore, who was the 11th pick in the draft and fills a glaring need. But as he just turned 21 and started only one full year at Ohio State, the dynamic speedster may still need seasoning. Second-round safety Marcus Williams -- a ball-hawking center fielder -- saw more time with the first string during OTAs and minicamp in three-safety sets. Chances are, both of them will see plenty of playing time for a secondary in need of more playmakers.

Line dancing: The Saints' offensive line took some big hits this offseason, with their two best players requiring surgeries. Left tackle Terron Armstead could be out for months, if not the whole season, because of shoulder surgery. The Saints are also hoping center Max Unger can return from foot surgery before Week 1. It will be interesting to see how the Saints replace Armstead -- arguably one of the top three talents on the entire roster. The most likely move would be to slide third-year pro Andrus Peat over from left guard to left tackle (his natural position). But first-round draft pick Ryan Ramczyk could make a push for the job if he impresses during training camp.

Replacing Cooks: The boldest move New Orleans made this offseason was trading big-play receiver Brandin Cooks to the New England Patriots for the 32nd pick in the draft. They feel confident their offense is still deep and dynamic enough to rank among the NFL's elite (much like when they traded Jimmy Graham two years ago). The Saints signed another dynamic speedster in free agency, Ted Ginn Jr., to help replace Cooks' deep-threat abilities. But they'll also count heavily on starters Michael Thomas and Willie Snead. The big, physical Thomas had one of the greatest rookie seasons of any receiver in NFL history last year, recording 92 catches for 1,137 yards and nine touchdowns in 15 games played.

For daily updates at camp, check out the New Orleans Saints clubhouse page.

http://www.espn.com/nfl/team/_/name/no/new-orleans-saints